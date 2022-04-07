Eddie Redmayne attends 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' premiere

1/5

Eddie Redmayne attends the New York premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" on Wednesday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Eddie Redmayne and the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore walked the red carpet Wednesday. Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam, Jessica Yeates and director David Yates attended the film's New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater. Advertisement

Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films, was all smiles as he posed for photos. The actor wore a black varsity-inspired jacket with a white t-shirt and black pants.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts film series. The films are based on the J.K. Rowling book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and take place in the Harry Potter universe.

The new sequel also stars Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston and Mads Mikkelsen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters April 15.

Redmayne appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon following the premiere. The actor shared how he was once roommates with The Batman star Robert Pattinson and would hang out with Andrew Garfield in his early career.

"We would always go and hang out and play," Redmayne said. "And none of us got jobs. And then someone would get a job and sort of go stratospheric and then the rest of us would sit back and [say], 'What are we doing with our life?'"

Redmayne will also play serial killer Charles Cullen in the upcoming film The Good Nurse.

