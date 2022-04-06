Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch haunted by dreams in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser

1/5

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange in the new film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Marvel is giving a glimpse of the new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange. Advertisement

In the preview, both Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, are haunted by dreams. Doctor Strange dreams of his former love Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) in a wedding dress, while Scarlet Witch (Olsen) sees her twin boys from WandaVision ripped away from her.

"Every morning the same nightmare," Scarlet Witch says.

The teaser also features glimpses of a zombie version of Doctor Strange and a look at Sinister Strange opening his third eye.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016). The film takes place following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and the first season of Loki.

The movie is written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez and Michael Stuhlbarg also star.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6.