April 5, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' biopic to premiere at Cannes

By Annie Martin
Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in the new film "Elvis." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis will have its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Organizers confirmed Monday that Elvis, a biopic about rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, will screen at the festival in May.

Luhrmann will attend the premiere with stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge. Butler plays Presley in the new film, with Hanks as Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

Elvis "explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years," an official description reads.

The film opens in theaters June 24. Warner Bros. released a trailer for the movie in February.

Luhrmann previously opened the Cannes Film Festival with his musical Moulin Rouge! in 2001 and his adaptation of The Great Gatsby in 2013.

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place May 17 to 28. The festival will also feature the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and a career retrospective for the film's star Tom Cruise.

