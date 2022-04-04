Trending
'Bob's Burgers Movie': Belcher family deals with a sinkhole in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan

April 4 (UPI) -- The Belcher family are dealing with a sinkhole that opens up right in front of their restaurant in the new trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie.

A ruptured water main creates the sinkhole and starts affecting the family business in the clip released on Monday.

Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda Belcher (John Roberts) struggle to keep the restaurant afloat over the summer.

Their kids, Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal) and Gene (Eugene Mirman) explore the sinkhole and embark on a new adventure that could save the restaurant.

"As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong," reads the synopsis.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is set to hit theaters on May 27. Bob's Burgers, now in Season 12, is created by Loren Bouchard, who co-wrote The Bob's Burger's Movie with Nora Smith and co-directed with Bernard Derriman.

Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline also provide voices.

