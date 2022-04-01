Trending
April 1, 2022 / 7:39 AM

Razzies bosses rescind insulting award presented to Bruce Willis

By Karen Butler
1/5
The founders of the Razzies are taking back an award it gave Bruce Willis last week after the actor's family announced this week he is battling aphasia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- John Wilson and Mo Murphy -- co-founders of the tongue-in-cheek Razzie Awards recognizing the worst in cinema each year -- are rescinding a prize they presented to Bruce Willis.

Willis' family announced this week that the Die Hard, Pulp Fiction and Armageddon star has retired from acting because he is in cognitive decline because of the condition of aphasia.

Last Saturday, before Willis' health news broke, he won a Razzie in the special category, Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie for Cosmic Sin.

"After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis," Wilson and Murphy said in a joint statement Thursday.

"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," they added. "As we recently mentioned in a Vulture Interview, extenuating circumstances also apply to Shelley Duvall in The Shining. We have since discovered that Duvall's performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick's treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind her 1980 nomination as well."

The decision also was announced several days after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke alluding to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

Pinkett Smith suffers from the medical condition alopecia, which causes her to lose her hair.

Smith was presented with the Razzie Redeemer Award for King Richard after a string a box-office duds.

Smith also won the Best Actor Oscar for the same role moments after hitting Rock.

