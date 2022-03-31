Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 31, 2022 / 4:09 PM

Netflix drops official trailer for 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch'

By Sommer Brokaw

March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix dropped White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch's official trailer Thursday, showing the brand's hold on pop culture in the late 1990s and early 2000s thrived on exclusivity.

The fashion brand's pop culture reign was focused at the time on marketing to "All-American," and "good-looking" people, while excluding everyone else, the trailer showed.

Advertisement

"Exclusion was the root of their success," it's said in the trailer for the documentary film premiering on Netflix on April 19.

The trailer also shows how the company used marketing focused on bare-chested males with rock-hard abs and skinny white woman, and that the brand went as far as hiring and firing people based on looks, resulting in lawsuits for discrimination that went all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"All-American doesn't mean all white," it's also said in the trailer. "They didn't invent evil, they didn't invent class, they just packaged it."

Read More

'Choose Love' interactive romantic comedy coming to Netflix New 'Spy Kids' movie in the works at Netflix 'Bridgerton' prequel 'Queen Charlotte' announces cast 'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film 'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5

Latest Headlines

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in new film 'Project Artemis'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in new film 'Project Artemis'
March 31 (UPI) -- "Avengers" co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in "Project Artemis," a new film directed by Jason Bateman in the works at Apple.
'Choose Love' interactive romantic comedy coming to Netflix
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Choose Love' interactive romantic comedy coming to Netflix
March 31 (UPI) -- "Austin & Ally" actress Laura Marano will star in "Choose Love," an interactive romantic comedy film in the works at Netflix.
New 'Spy Kids' movie in the works at Netflix
Movies // 10 hours ago
New 'Spy Kids' movie in the works at Netflix
March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix announced that "Spy Kids" creator Robert Rodriguez has signed on to write, direct and produce a new installment in the action franchise that began in 2001.
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'
March 30 (UPI) -- "Minions: The Rise of Gru," a "Despicable Me" spinoff film that gives an origin story for Gru (Steve Carell), opens in theaters in July.
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
March 30 (UPI) -- "The Sea Beast," a new film from "Moana" co-director Chris Williams and starring Karl Urban, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
Movies // 2 days ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
March 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick," a "Top Gun" sequel starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, will open in theaters in May.
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- The subject of the new documentary, "This is Joan Collins," says that opening up to filmmakers Clare Beavan and Karen Steyn about her remarkable life and career was something of a leap of faith.
'Lightyear' trailer shows Buzz Lightyear take on 'massive robot'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Lightyear' trailer shows Buzz Lightyear take on 'massive robot'
March 28 (UPI) -- "Lightyear," a "Toy Story" spinoff film featuring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Dale Soules, opens in theaters in June.
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
Movies // 3 days ago
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
March 27 (UPI) -- "CODA" was named the Best Picture of 2021 at the Oscars gala in Hollywood Sunday night.
'Lost City' tops North American box office with $31M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Lost City' tops North American box office with $31M
March 27 (UPI) -- The Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum adventure comedy, "The Lost City," is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $31 million in receipts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock
Chris Rock 'still processing' Will Smith slap, performs standup in Boston
Chris Rock 'still processing' Will Smith slap, performs standup in Boston
Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor
Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement