March 31, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in new film 'Project Artemis'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will reunite in a new film.

Deadline said Thursday that the Avengers co-stars have joined the upcoming movie Project Artemis.

Ozark star Jason Bateman will direct the film, which Apple has acquired in a $100 million-plus deal.

Rose Gilroy wrote the script, which is said to involve the space race. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Johansson and Bateman will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Deadline said Johansson and Evans have been seeking projects to collaborate on. The pair played Black Widow and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Johansson is also attached to star in the Apple film Bride, while Evans is filming the movie Ghosted for the studio. In addition, Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in the new animated film Lightyear.

Apple won three Oscars at Sunday's Academy Awards for Coda, including Best Picture. It is the first streaming service to win Best Picture.

