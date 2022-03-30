Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 30, 2022 / 12:41 PM

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'
Steve Carell voices Gru in the new film "Minions: The Rise of Gru." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Illumination is giving a glimpse of the new animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The studio shared a trailer for the Despicable Me spinoff film Wednesday featuring Steve Carell as the voice of Gru.

Advertisement

Minions: The Rise of Gru follows a young Gru (Carell) as he grows up in the 1970s. Gru dreams of becoming a "super villain" and interviews to become the leader of the supervillain group Vicious 6.

Gru must team up with the Minions and Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), the former leader of the Vicious 6, after his plan goes wrong and he becomes the enemy of Vicious 6.

"With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends," an official synopsis reads.

The film also features the voices of Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Russell Brand and Julie Andrews.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to Minions, which opened in theaters in 2015. The film is the fifth in the Despicable Me franchise.

Advertisement

Minions: The Rise of Gru opens in theaters July 1.

Read More

'Minions: The Rise of Gru': Otto goes an epic tricycle journey in new teaser 'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
March 30 (UPI) -- "The Sea Beast," a new film from "Moana" co-director Chris Williams and starring Karl Urban, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
Movies // 1 day ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
March 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick," a "Top Gun" sequel starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, will open in theaters in May.
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- The subject of the new documentary, "This is Joan Collins," says that opening up to filmmakers Clare Beavan and Karen Steyn about her remarkable life and career was something of a leap of faith.
'Lightyear' trailer shows Buzz Lightyear take on 'massive robot'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Lightyear' trailer shows Buzz Lightyear take on 'massive robot'
March 28 (UPI) -- "Lightyear," a "Toy Story" spinoff film featuring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Dale Soules, opens in theaters in June.
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
Movies // 2 days ago
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
March 27 (UPI) -- "CODA" was named the Best Picture of 2021 at the Oscars gala in Hollywood Sunday night.
'Lost City' tops North American box office with $31M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Lost City' tops North American box office with $31M
March 27 (UPI) -- The Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum adventure comedy, "The Lost City," is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $31 million in receipts.
Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID-19
Movies // 3 days ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID-19
March 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda won't attend the Oscars as planned Sunday because his wife, Vanessa, tested positive for COVID-19.
Razzie Awards deem 'Diana,' 'Space Jam' the worst of 2021
Movies // 4 days ago
Razzie Awards deem 'Diana,' 'Space Jam' the worst of 2021
March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Diana: The Musical" swept the Razzie Awards on Saturday, taking five prizes, including Worst Picture.
Academy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Movies // 5 days ago
Academy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 25 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
Movies // 5 days ago
'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
March 25 (UPI) -- "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations," a Korean spy thriller starring "Squid Game" actor Park Hae-soo and GOT7 singer Jinyoung, is coming to Netflix in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child
Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix
Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement