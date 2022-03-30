'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'

1/5

Steve Carell voices Gru in the new film "Minions: The Rise of Gru." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Illumination is giving a glimpse of the new animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru. The studio shared a trailer for the Despicable Me spinoff film Wednesday featuring Steve Carell as the voice of Gru. Advertisement

Minions: The Rise of Gru follows a young Gru (Carell) as he grows up in the 1970s. Gru dreams of becoming a "super villain" and interviews to become the leader of the supervillain group Vicious 6.

Gru must team up with the Minions and Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), the former leader of the Vicious 6, after his plan goes wrong and he becomes the enemy of Vicious 6.

"With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends," an official synopsis reads.

The film also features the voices of Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Russell Brand and Julie Andrews.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to Minions, which opened in theaters in 2015. The film is the fifth in the Despicable Me franchise.

Minions: The Rise of Gru opens in theaters July 1.