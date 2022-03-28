Trending
Movies
March 28, 2022 / 10:55 AM

'Lightyear' trailer shows Buzz Lightyear take on 'massive robot'

By Annie Martin
Chris Evans voices Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" spinoff "Lightyear." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Disney-Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new film Lightyear.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated sci-fi adventure film Sunday during the Oscars.

Lightyear is a spinoff of the Toy Story film series. The new movie serves as an origin story for Buzz Lightyear, the fictional astronaut who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy in Toy Story.

Chris Evans voices Buzz in Lightyear, which also features the voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Souls, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba and James Brolin.

The trailer shows Buzz (Evans) take flight from a remote planet and face off with a "massive robot."

Disney-Pixar previously shared a teaser trailer for the film.

Lightyear is written and directed by Angus MacLane. The film opens in theaters June 17.

The Toy Story movies include Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010) and Toy Story 4 (2019). Tim Allen voices the Buzz Lightyear toy in the films.

Evans is known for playing Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will also star in the new action thriller The Gray Man.

Movies // 15 hours ago
March 27 (UPI) -- "CODA" was named the Best Picture of 2021 at the Oscars gala in Hollywood Sunday night.
Movies // 17 hours ago
March 27 (UPI) -- The Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum adventure comedy, "The Lost City," is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $31 million in receipts.
Movies // 1 day ago
March 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda won't attend the Oscars as planned Sunday because his wife, Vanessa, tested positive for COVID-19.
Movies // 2 days ago
March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Diana: The Musical" swept the Razzie Awards on Saturday, taking five prizes, including Worst Picture.
Movies // 2 days ago
March 25 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Movies // 3 days ago
March 25 (UPI) -- "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations," a Korean spy thriller starring "Squid Game" actor Park Hae-soo and GOT7 singer Jinyoung, is coming to Netflix in April.
Movies // 3 days ago
March 25 (UPI) -- "Little Fires Everywhere" creator Liz Tigelaar will adapt the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" as a Netflix movie.
Movies // 3 days ago
March 24 (UPI) -- "The Batman" director Matt Reeves' teased deleted scene has finally been released, with Batman coming face to face with his most notorious adversary, the Joker.
Movies // 3 days ago
March 24 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced Thursday that Seth Rogen joined the cast of "Being Mortal," a film written, directed by and co-starring Aziz Ansari.
Movies // 3 days ago
March 24 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and will once again honor excellence in acting, among other film categories.
