1/5

"Dune" star Timothée Chalamet arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The sci-fi epic, Dune, won for Best Sound and Best Production Design prizes at the Oscars gala in Hollywood Sunday. Biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye won for Best Hair & Makeup, while the Best Animated Short honor went to The Windshield Wiper and Best Live-Action Short was presented to The Long Goodbye. Advertisement

The technical awards are being handed out ahead of the main ceremony honoring excellence in cinema, which will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre.

Comic actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the main event.

Moments from the 2022 Oscars red carpet