Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, so the couple will miss Sunday's Oscars ceremony. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda -- whose movies Tick Tick Boom and Encanto are nominees -- won't attend the Oscars as planned Sunday because his wife, Vanessa, tested positive for COVID-19. "Made it to Hollywood...This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested -, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you," Miranda, creator of Broadway's Hamilton, tweeted Saturday. Advertisement Made it to Hollywood... This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 26, 2022

Attendees for the Beverly Hills gala are required to be fully vaccinated and must show two negative PCR tests.

The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 Academy Awards -- including Best Picture. Dune earned 10 nominations, Belfast and West Side Story each picked up seven nominations, King Richard grabbed six, Don't Look Up earned four nods, The Lost Daughter scored three and Tick Tick Boom garnered two.

The ceremony honoring excellence in cinema will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Comic actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the event.