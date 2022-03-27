Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

March 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda -- whose movies Tick Tick Boom and Encanto are nominees -- won't attend the Oscars as planned Sunday because his wife, Vanessa, tested positive for COVID-19.
"Made it to Hollywood...This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested -, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you," Miranda, creator of Broadway's Hamilton, tweeted Saturday.