Advertisement
Movies
March 27, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

By Karen Butler
1/5
Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, so the couple will miss Sunday's Oscars ceremony. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda -- whose movies Tick Tick Boom and Encanto are nominees -- won't attend the Oscars as planned Sunday because his wife, Vanessa, tested positive for COVID-19.

"Made it to Hollywood...This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested -, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you," Miranda, creator of Broadway's Hamilton, tweeted Saturday.

Attendees for the Beverly Hills gala are required to be fully vaccinated and must show two negative PCR tests.

The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 Academy Awards -- including Best Picture. Dune earned 10 nominations, Belfast and West Side Story each picked up seven nominations, King Richard grabbed six, Don't Look Up earned four nods, The Lost Daughter scored three and Tick Tick Boom garnered two.

Advertisement

The ceremony honoring excellence in cinema will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Comic actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the event.

Read More

Musicians mourn the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins Razzie Awards deem 'Diana,' 'Space Jam' the worst of 2021 Creator assures fans 'Bridgerton' S2 has 'more steam, more scandal, more sex' Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'

Latest Headlines

Razzie Awards deem 'Diana,' 'Space Jam' the worst of 2021
Movies // 1 day ago
Razzie Awards deem 'Diana,' 'Space Jam' the worst of 2021
March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Diana: The Musical" swept the Razzie Awards on Saturday, taking five prizes, including Worst Picture.
Academy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Movies // 1 day ago
Academy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 25 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
Movies // 2 days ago
'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
March 25 (UPI) -- "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations," a Korean spy thriller starring "Squid Game" actor Park Hae-soo and GOT7 singer Jinyoung, is coming to Netflix in April.
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film in the works at Netflix
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film in the works at Netflix
March 25 (UPI) -- "Little Fires Everywhere" creator Liz Tigelaar will adapt the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" as a Netflix movie.
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
Movies // 2 days ago
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
March 24 (UPI) -- "The Batman" director Matt Reeves' teased deleted scene has finally been released, with Batman coming face to face with his most notorious adversary, the Joker.
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
Movies // 2 days ago
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
March 24 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced Thursday that Seth Rogen joined the cast of "Being Mortal," a film written, directed by and co-starring Aziz Ansari.
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Movies // 2 days ago
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
March 24 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and will once again honor excellence in acting, among other film categories.
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
Movies // 2 days ago
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
March 24 (UPI) -- "Along for the Ride," a teen drama film featuring Kate Bosworth, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney, is coming to Netflix in April.
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- "Ambulance" delivers on the Michael Bay action, plowing ahead through the story like its title vehicle plows through Los Angeles.
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
Movies // 3 days ago
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
March 23 (UPI) -- Margaret Cho will star with Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim in the Disney+ film "Prom Pact."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Musicians mourn the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
Musicians mourn the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
WWE's Triple H announces retirement from in-ring competition
WWE's Triple H announces retirement from in-ring competition
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins may have died from drug overdose, officials indicate
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins may have died from drug overdose, officials indicate
Rockstar Games to launch 'Grand Theft Auto Online' subscription service GTA+
Rockstar Games to launch 'Grand Theft Auto Online' subscription service GTA+
'90 Day Fiancé' couple Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet expecting second baby
'90 Day Fiancé' couple Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet expecting second baby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement