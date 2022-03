1/2

Judy Kaye poses for photographers after winning the 2012 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her performance in "Nice Work If You Can Get It " during the 66th Annual Tony Awards in 2012 in New York City. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix's Diana: The Musical swept the Razzie Awards on Saturday, taking five prizes, including Worst Picture. Its star, Jeanna de Waal, earned the dishonor of Worst Actress, while Judy Kaye was named Worst Supporting Actress. The royal biopic also picked up the trophies for Worst Director and Worst Screenplay. Advertisement

The live-action and animated hybrid, Space Jam: A New Legacy, was voted Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and its leading man, LeBron James, scored the Worst Actor prize.

Adding insult to injury, James also was presented with the Worst On-Screen Couple award for his scenes with any Warner Bros. cartoon character.

Jared Leto was deemed Worst Supporting Actor for his performance in House of Gucci.

The winners of the Razzies are traditionally announced the day before the Oscars celebrating excellence in cinema are held.