Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 25, 2022 / 10:50 AM

'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung

By Annie Martin
1/2
'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
Park Hae-soo stars in the new spy thriller "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Korean spy thriller Thursday featuring Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo.

Advertisement

GOT7 singer Jinyoung also stars in the film, which follows Han Ji-hoon (Park), a prosecutor sent to monitor a black ops team lead by the notorious Ji Kang-in (Sol Kyung-gu), aka Yaksha, in Shenyang, China.

"On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies," an official description reads.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is directed by Na Hyeon. Yang Dong-geun, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Song Jae-rim, Lee Soo-kyung and Jin Kyung also star.

The film premieres April 8 on Netflix.

Park played Cho Sang-woo, aka No. 218, in Squid Game, which was released on Netflix in September.

Read More

(G)I-dle share 'Tomboy' dance practice video BTS management top-earning Korean business leaders in 2021 Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' dance performance video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film in the works at Netflix
Movies // 1 hour ago
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film in the works at Netflix
March 25 (UPI) -- "Little Fires Everywhere" creator Liz Tigelaar will adapt the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" as a Netflix movie.
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
Movies // 14 hours ago
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
March 24 (UPI) -- "The Batman" director Matt Reeves' teased deleted scene has finally been released, with Batman coming face to face with his most notorious adversary, the Joker.
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
March 24 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced Thursday that Seth Rogen joined the cast of "Being Mortal," a film written, directed by and co-starring Aziz Ansari.
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Movies // 22 hours ago
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
March 24 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and will once again honor excellence in acting, among other film categories.
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
March 24 (UPI) -- "Along for the Ride," a teen drama film featuring Kate Bosworth, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney, is coming to Netflix in April.
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- "Ambulance" delivers on the Michael Bay action, plowing ahead through the story like its title vehicle plows through Los Angeles.
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
Movies // 1 day ago
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
March 23 (UPI) -- Margaret Cho will star with Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim in the Disney+ film "Prom Pact."
'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film
March 23 (UPI) -- "Men," a new horror film from "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland and starring Jessie Buckley, will open in theaters in May.
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars
Movies // 2 days ago
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars
March 23 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will attend Sunday's Oscars ceremony as a presenter.
Ciara joins cast of 'The Color Purple' movie musical
Movies // 2 days ago
Ciara joins cast of 'The Color Purple' movie musical
March 22 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Ciara has joined the star-studded cast of "The Color Purple."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement