'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film in the works at Netflix

Bestseller THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO is coming to Netflix! This hugely popular tale centers around a reclusive Hollywood legend who chooses an unknown reporter to tell her life story. The book will be adapted for film by Liz Tigelaar (LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE). pic.twitter.com/GKhQ1zMXgJ— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 24, 2022

March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is adapting The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo as a new film.

The streaming service said Thursday that Little Fires Everywhere creator Liz Tigelaar will adapt the best-selling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel.

Tigelaar will write the film, with Reid and Margaret Chernin as executive producers and Liza Chasin and Brad Mendelsohn as producers.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo centers on reclusive Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo as she tells her life story to an unknown reporter, Monique Grant. Evelyn recounts her rise to fame during the golden age of Hollywood and shares stunning secrets about her life.

The adaptation was previously in development as a Freeform series with Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals as executive producers.

Tigelaar created, executive produced and served as showrunner on the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere. She also created the CW series Life Unexpected.

In addition to The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Tigelaar is adapting Reid's novel Malibu Rising as a Hulu series.

Other films and TV series based on books are set for release this spring, including the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice and the FX on Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven.