Academy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Regina Hall is hosting the 94th annual Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer this Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event, which honors excellence in film, will be hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer. Advertisement

Netflix's The Power of the Dog has earned a leading 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Supporting Actor for Jesse Plemons and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst.

Warner Bros.' Dune has 10 nominations, followed by Focus Features' Belfast and Disney's West Side Story with seven. King Richard, from Warner Bros., has six nominations.

How to Watch

Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: ABC

Online: ABC can also be accessed through Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Presenters: Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephanie Beatriz, Kevin Costner, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hawk, Tyler Perry, Bill Murray, H.E.R., Shaun White, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Shawn Mendes, Jamie Lee Curtis and Woody Harrelson will be serving as presenters.

Nominees

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard