Academy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

March 25 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The event, which honors excellence in film, will be hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.
|Advertisement
March 25 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event, which honors excellence in film, will be hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.
March 25 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The event, which honors excellence in film, will be hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.
Netflix's The Power of the Dog has earned a leading 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Supporting Actor for Jesse Plemons and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst.
Warner Bros.' Dune has 10 nominations, followed by Focus Features' Belfast and Disney's West Side Story with seven. King Richard, from Warner Bros., has six nominations.
How to Watch
Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT.
Network: ABC
Online: ABC can also be accessed through Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Presenters: Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephanie Beatriz, Kevin Costner, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hawk, Tyler Perry, Bill Murray, H.E.R., Shaun White, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Shawn Mendes, Jamie Lee Curtis and Woody Harrelson will be serving as presenters.
Nominees
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard