Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 25, 2022 / 12:57 PM

Academy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Academy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Regina Hall is hosting the 94th annual Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer this Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The event, which honors excellence in film, will be hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

Advertisement

Netflix's The Power of the Dog has earned a leading 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Supporting Actor for Jesse Plemons and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst.

Warner Bros.' Dune has 10 nominations, followed by Focus Features' Belfast and Disney's West Side Story with seven. King Richard, from Warner Bros., has six nominations.

How to Watch

Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: ABC

Online: ABC can also be accessed through Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Presenters: Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephanie Beatriz, Kevin Costner, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hawk, Tyler Perry, Bill Murray, H.E.R., Shaun White, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Shawn Mendes, Jamie Lee Curtis and Woody Harrelson will be serving as presenters.

Advertisement

Nominees

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Read More

Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins Academy Awards producers hoping to make show more immersive What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations' trailer features 'Squid Game' star, GOT7's Jinyoung
March 25 (UPI) -- "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations," a Korean spy thriller starring "Squid Game" actor Park Hae-soo and GOT7 singer Jinyoung, is coming to Netflix in April.
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film in the works at Netflix
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film in the works at Netflix
March 25 (UPI) -- "Little Fires Everywhere" creator Liz Tigelaar will adapt the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" as a Netflix movie.
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
Movies // 15 hours ago
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
March 24 (UPI) -- "The Batman" director Matt Reeves' teased deleted scene has finally been released, with Batman coming face to face with his most notorious adversary, the Joker.
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
March 24 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced Thursday that Seth Rogen joined the cast of "Being Mortal," a film written, directed by and co-starring Aziz Ansari.
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Movies // 23 hours ago
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
March 24 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and will once again honor excellence in acting, among other film categories.
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
Movies // 1 day ago
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
March 24 (UPI) -- "Along for the Ride," a teen drama film featuring Kate Bosworth, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney, is coming to Netflix in April.
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- "Ambulance" delivers on the Michael Bay action, plowing ahead through the story like its title vehicle plows through Los Angeles.
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
Movies // 1 day ago
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
March 23 (UPI) -- Margaret Cho will star with Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim in the Disney+ film "Prom Pact."
'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film
March 23 (UPI) -- "Men," a new horror film from "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland and starring Jessie Buckley, will open in theaters in May.
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars
Movies // 2 days ago
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars
March 23 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will attend Sunday's Oscars ceremony as a presenter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles
Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement