Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 24, 2022 / 9:38 PM

The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene

By Connor Grott

March 24 (UPI) -- The Batman director Matt Reeves' teased deleted scene has finally been released, with Batman coming face to face with his most notorious adversary, the Joker.

In the weeks since the release of The Batman in theaters, Warner Bros. has been dropping clues and content on its interactive, Riddler-themed website, rataalada.com. The website previously unveiled a new Riddler comic written by Paul Dano, but Thursday's reveal was the biggest yet.

Advertisement

The latest Riddler website update posed three riddles to fans. After providing the correct answer to each riddle, viewers are granted access to the new deleted scene that features an encounter between Batman and the Joker.

At the end of The Batman film, Batman defeats The Riddler and locks him away at Arkham Asylum. While imprisoned, The Riddler meets the Joker in a neighboring cell.

Though the Joker's cameo was short, Reeves said he filmed a deleted scene where Batman meets with the Joker for help early in his Riddler investigation.

That five-minute clip showing Batman meeting Barry Keoghan's Joker in Arkham Asylum was released Thursday. In the scene, Batman tries to determine who the Riddler is by interrogating the Joker, who has a scarred face, scabs on his hands and bald patches on his head.

Advertisement

Despite the deleted scene and the Joker tease at the end of the movie, Reeves hasn't fully committed to a specific villain for the sequel. Reeves has hinted at other possible villains, including Mr. Freeze and Two-Face.

Read More

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' video game delayed to spring 2023 'Batman' holds North American box office for 3rd weekend 'Batman' wins North American box office again

Latest Headlines

Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
March 24 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced Thursday that Seth Rogen joined the cast of "Being Mortal," a film written, directed by and co-starring Aziz Ansari.
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Movies // 8 hours ago
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
March 24 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and will once again honor excellence in acting, among other film categories.
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
March 24 (UPI) -- "Along for the Ride," a teen drama film featuring Kate Bosworth, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney, is coming to Netflix in April.
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- "Ambulance" delivers on the Michael Bay action, plowing ahead through the story like its title vehicle plows through Los Angeles.
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
Movies // 1 day ago
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
March 23 (UPI) -- Margaret Cho will star with Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim in the Disney+ film "Prom Pact."
'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film
March 23 (UPI) -- "Men," a new horror film from "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland and starring Jessie Buckley, will open in theaters in May.
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars
Movies // 1 day ago
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars
March 23 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will attend Sunday's Oscars ceremony as a presenter.
Ciara joins cast of 'The Color Purple' movie musical
Movies // 1 day ago
Ciara joins cast of 'The Color Purple' movie musical
March 22 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Ciara has joined the star-studded cast of "The Color Purple."
Movie review: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' fulfills its epic promise
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' fulfills its epic promise
LOS ANGELES, March 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh plays a harried mother who discovers the multiverse and all the powers it can bring her in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
'Where the Crawdads Sing' trailer features new Taylor Swift song
Movies // 2 days ago
'Where the Crawdads Sing' trailer features new Taylor Swift song
March 22 (UPI) -- "Where the Crawdads Sing," a new film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and featuring the Taylor Swift song "Carolina," will open in theaters in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
'The Godfather' turns 50: Iconic mob movie influenced crime dramas
'The Godfather' turns 50: Iconic mob movie influenced crime dramas
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement