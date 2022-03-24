Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 24, 2022 / 1:04 PM

'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
Kate Bosworth stars in the new teen drama film "Along for the Ride." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Along for the Ride.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the teen drama film Thursday featuring Emma Pasarow.

Advertisement

Along for the Ride is based on the Sarah Dressen novel of the same name. The story follows Auden (Pasarow), a young woman who meets and bonds with the mysterious Eli (Belmont Cameli) the summer before college.

"While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted," an official description reads.

Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney and Genevieve Hannelius also star.

Along for the Ride is written and directed by Sofia Alvarez.

Pasarow also appears in the Showtime series Super Pumped.

Other films and TV series based on books are set for release this spring, including the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice and the FX on Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven.

Read More

Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV 'Elite' stars want to 'break free' in Season 5 teaser Apple TV+ unveils Sharon Horgan series 'Bad Sisters' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Movies // 37 minutes ago
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
March 24 (UPI) -- The 94th annual Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and will once again honor excellence in acting, among other film categories.
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- "Ambulance" delivers on the Michael Bay action, plowing ahead through the story like its title vehicle plows through Los Angeles.
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
Movies // 1 day ago
Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'
March 23 (UPI) -- Margaret Cho will star with Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim in the Disney+ film "Prom Pact."
'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film
March 23 (UPI) -- "Men," a new horror film from "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland and starring Jessie Buckley, will open in theaters in May.
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars
Movies // 1 day ago
'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars
March 23 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will attend Sunday's Oscars ceremony as a presenter.
Ciara joins cast of 'The Color Purple' movie musical
Movies // 1 day ago
Ciara joins cast of 'The Color Purple' movie musical
March 22 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Ciara has joined the star-studded cast of "The Color Purple."
Movie review: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' fulfills its epic promise
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' fulfills its epic promise
LOS ANGELES, March 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh plays a harried mother who discovers the multiverse and all the powers it can bring her in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
'Where the Crawdads Sing' trailer features new Taylor Swift song
Movies // 2 days ago
'Where the Crawdads Sing' trailer features new Taylor Swift song
March 22 (UPI) -- "Where the Crawdads Sing," a new film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and featuring the Taylor Swift song "Carolina," will open in theaters in July.
'Godzilla vs. Kong' returns to Australia for sequel, economic boost
Movies // 3 days ago
'Godzilla vs. Kong' returns to Australia for sequel, economic boost
March 21 (UPI) -- "Godzilla vs. Kong" will return to Australia for the third time.
'Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood joins new comedy 'Seize Them!'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood joins new comedy 'Seize Them!'
March 21 (UPI) -- Aimee Lou Wood, "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan and "Shrill" actress Lolly Adefope will star in the new film "Seize Them!"
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave gives birth to fourth child
'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave gives birth to fourth child
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
'Grace & Frankie' final episodes to debut on April 29
'Grace & Frankie' final episodes to debut on April 29
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo win big
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement