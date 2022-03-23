Watch Live
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returns to Senate for 2nd day of questioning
March 23, 2022 / 12:14 PM

'Men' trailer: Jessie Buckley is being followed in new horror film

By Annie Martin
1/3
Jessie Buckley stars in the new horror film "Men." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Men.

The studio shared a trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Jessie Buckley.

Men is written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation). The film centers on Harper (Buckley), a woman who retreats to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

In the trailer, Harper begins to suspect that "someone or something from the surrounding woods" is stalking her.

"What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears," an official description reads.

Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu also star.

Men opens in theaters May 20.

Buckley is known for starring in the series Chernobyl and Fargo Season 4.

