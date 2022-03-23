Margaret Cho joins Disney+ romantic comedy 'Prom Pact'

1/5

Margaret Cho will star in the Disney+ film "Prom Pact." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Margaret Cho has joined the cast of the new film Prom Pact. Disney+ said in a press release Wednesday that Cho, 53, will star in the upcoming romantic comedy.

Cho joins previously announced stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim. The film also features Blake Draper, Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki and Davis S. Jung.

Prom Pact explores the emotion and excitement of high school prom season. Cho will play Ms. Chen, a sarcastic counselor with a great sense of humor and quick wit who helps high school student Mandy (Lee) with her attempts to get into Harvard.

Draper will portray high school athlete Graham Lansing, with Green as popular cheerleader LaToya, Himmel and Sakaki as Mandy's friends Zenobia and Charles, and Jung as Mandy's dad, Tom.

The film centers on Mandy and her best friend Ben (Manheim) as Mandy pursues Harvard at the height of prom season. When Mandy is put on the school's waitlist, she asks for help from Graham (Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum.

"Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard," an official description reads.



Production on Prom Pact is underway in Vancouver. The film is written by Anthony Lombardo and directed by Anya Adams, and will premiere on Disney+ in spring 2023.