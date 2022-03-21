Watch Live
Senate opens confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 21, 2022 / 10:30 AM

'Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood joins new comedy 'Seize Them!'

By Annie Martin

March 21 (UPI) -- Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has joined the cast of the film Seize Them!

The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Wood, 27, will star in the upcoming British historical comedy.

Advertisement

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Shrill actress Lolly Adefope, Nick Frost and Jessica Hynes have also joined the series.

Variety confirmed the casting news.

Seize Them! takes place in Britain during the Dark Ages. The series follows Queen Dagan (Wood) after she toppled by a revolution led by Humble Joan (Coughlan). Dagan attempts to reclaim her throne with the help of Shulmay (Adefope) and Bobik (Frost).

The film is written by Andy Riley (Veep) and is directed by Curtis Vowell. Damian Jones and Matthew James serve as producers.

"We are very excited to be working with the funniest young actresses around today in Aimee, Lolly and Nichola as well as the epic Nick Frost and Jess Hynes," Jones said.

Seize Them! will film over six weeks in Kent and Wales.

Wood plays Aimee Gibbs on Sex Education, while Coughlan portrays Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton. Adefope played Fran on Shrill, which ended in May 2021 after three seasons.

Advertisement

Read More

'Bridgerton' video teases Anthony's love triangle in Season 2 'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright marries Andrew Lococo 'Money Heist' creator to develop pandemic series under new Netflix deal What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Batman' holds North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Batman' holds North American box office for 3rd weekend
March 20 (UPI) -- "The Batman" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $36.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Movies // 1 day ago
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Wendell Pierce says he thinks viewers will relate to his new action-thriller, "Don't Hang Up," because its core story centers on a parent's worst nightmare - a child in peril.
Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87
Movies // 2 days ago
Akira Takarada, original 'Godzilla' star, dies at 87
March 18 (UPI) -- Acclaimed Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the original 1954 "Godzilla" film, died at the age of 87, it was announced.
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- 'The Lost City' shows signs of rushing and second-guessing, but it is enough fun to provide an entertaining time with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
Movie review: 'Cheaper by the Dozen' spreads too thin
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Cheaper by the Dozen' spreads too thin
LOS ANGELES, March 17 (UPI) -- The 2022 remake of "Cheaper By the Dozen" spreads itself too thin, selling relevant issues short and proving unable to service its 12 main characters.
Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes
Movies // 4 days ago
Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes
March 17 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival will feature a special tribute to Tom Cruise ahead of the premiere of his film "Top Gun: Maverick."
Movie review: 'Deep Water' seduces viewers with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas tension
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Deep Water' seduces viewers with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas tension
LOS ANGELES, March 16 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met making "Deep Water." Though they are no longer an item. the film bears the fruits of their chemistry.
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas is back as daring outlaw Puss in Boots in the new trailer for upcoming animated film, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
'The Takedown' teaser: 'Lupin' star Omar Sy plays cop
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Takedown' teaser: 'Lupin' star Omar Sy plays cop
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Takedown," an action comedy film starring Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte, is coming to Netflix in May.
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 6 days ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
March 15 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is set to screen at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, according to multiple reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement