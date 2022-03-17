Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 17, 2022 / 12:01 PM

Movie review: 'Cheaper by the Dozen' spreads too thin

By Fred Topel
1/5
Movie review: 'Cheaper by the Dozen' spreads too thin
The new Baker family of "Cheaper by the Dozen" poses in front of their new home. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

LOS ANGELES, March 17 (UPI) -- The 2003 Cheaper by the Dozen is hardly Steve Martin's finest work. With relatively low expectations, the new Cheaper By the Dozen, premiering Friday on Disney+, still manages to underwhelm.

Though based on the memoir by the Gilbreth siblings, Cheaper By the Dozen retains the Baker family name from the Martin movie. Zoey (Gabrielle Union) and Paul (Zach Braff) introduce their family members, but few ever grow beyond the superficial trait they're assigned in the introduction.

Advertisement

The updated Baker family tries as best to represent as diverse a swath of family types as it can. While well-intentioned, it underserves just about all of them.

Zoey and Paul already are a blended family in the second marriage for both. Paul's ex (Erica Christensen) babysits the kids, and Zoey's ex-husband and ex-NBA star Dom (Timon Kyle Durrett) intimidates Paul with his wealth.

Advertisement

Zoey and Paul adopted Haresh (Aryan Simhadri) when his parents died in an automobile accident.

Their own kids include Lego and comic book fan DJ (Andre Robinson), basketball prodigy Deja (Journee Brown), influencer Ella (Kylie Rogers), punk rocker Harley (Caylee Blosenski), who uses a wheelchair, and four younger kids the parents lump together as "The Littles."

This Cheaper By the Dozen feels like a TV series crammed into a movie. It feels like there was, at one time, a plan for a whole season of episodes, but now each episode is reduced to a single scene.

The screenplay -- credited to Kenya Barris and Jennifer Rice-Genzuk, with story credited to both, along with Craig Titley -- has issues on its mind. The execution has no insight for anything more than lip service.

Paul takes a business opportunity to afford a bigger house in a neighborhood in which the neighbors racially profile Zoey. The film keeps introducing new neighbors to say offensive things.

It's not enough just to point out that racism exists. If the film just inserts dialogue about racial profiling, it doesn't really capture what a blended family, or any Black person really goes through.

Deja has a strong subplot, but the rest of the kids get sporadic attention and superficial scenes. DJ has a crush, and Haresh faces racism at their new school.

Advertisement

Both could be worthwhile storylines if they had any time to develop. By the time the film returns to those subplots, they've skipped to the resolution.

Other characters receive even less, which is a shame because the young cast is up to the task. Braff and Union are good with the kids, too.

Late in the movie, an incident with Paul's off-screen sister leads to yet another new subplot that might be a spoiler to reveal. How many new plots is this movie introducing halfway through the film?

There are enough references to The Fast and the Furious and TikTok to cement Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 in this decade. But when Paul does a TikTok dance with the high school cheer squad, it already feels like an outdated generation gap joke. Other physical comedy bits feel labored and don't really pay off.

The Gilbreths published their family story in 1948. Theoretically there could be a new movie about a large family for each generation. Hopefully, the next one finally will be good.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Movie review: 'Deep Water' seduces viewers with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas tension Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' role shows her at most vulnerable Samuel L. Jackson calls 'Ptolemy Grey' an Alzheimer's fairy tale

Latest Headlines

Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes
Movies // 2 hours ago
Tom Cruise to be honored with career retrospective at Cannes
March 17 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival will feature a special tribute to Tom Cruise ahead of the premiere of his film "Top Gun: Maverick."
Movie review: 'Deep Water' seduces viewers with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas tension
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Deep Water' seduces viewers with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas tension
LOS ANGELES, March 16 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met making "Deep Water." Though they are no longer an item. the film bears the fruits of their chemistry.
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas is back as daring outlaw Puss in Boots in the new trailer for upcoming animated film, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
'The Takedown' teaser: 'Lupin' star Omar Sy plays cop
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Takedown' teaser: 'Lupin' star Omar Sy plays cop
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Takedown," an action comedy film starring Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte, is coming to Netflix in May.
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
March 15 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is set to screen at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, according to multiple reports.
'Wendell & Wild' video introduces celebrity voice cast
Movies // 3 days ago
'Wendell & Wild' video introduces celebrity voice cast
March 14 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated dark fantasy film featuring Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Angela Bassett and other stars, is coming to Netflix.
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Sonic and Knuckles face off in new trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Sonic and Knuckles face off in new trailer
March 14 (UPI) -- Sonic is racing to stop Dr. Robotnik's latest scheme and must deal with the powerful Knuckles in the latest trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
'Dune,' 'Dog' win big at the BAFTA Awards in London
Movies // 3 days ago
'Dune,' 'Dog' win big at the BAFTA Awards in London
March 13 (UPI) -- "The Power of the Dog" won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and Jane Campion scored the Best Director prize for helming it at a gala in London Sunday.
'Batman' wins North American box office again
Movies // 3 days ago
'Batman' wins North American box office again
March 13 (UPI) -- The Batman is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $66 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal win top honors at Directors Guild Awards
Movies // 4 days ago
Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal win top honors at Directors Guild Awards
March 13 (UPI) -- Jane Campion won the Directors Guild of America honor for Outstanding Theatrical Feature Film for helming "The Power of the Dog" Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Mia Hamm
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement