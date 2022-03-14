'Wendell & Wild' video introduces celebrity voice cast

1/6

Keegan-Michael Key voices Wendall in the new film "Wendall & Wild." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has unveiled the voice cast for the new film Wendell & Wild. The streaming service shared a video Monday that introduces the cast of the upcoming stop-motion animated dark fantasy film. Advertisement

Frequent collaborators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele will voice the titular demon brothers Wendell and Wild.

The cast also includes Lyric Ross as Kat, Angela Bassett as Sister Helley, James Hong as Father Bests, Sam Zelaya as Raul, Tamara Smart as Siobhan, Seema Virdi as Sloane, Ramona Young as Sweetie and Ving Rhames as Buffalo Belzer.

Wendall & Wild is directed by The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline director Henry Selick, who co-wrote the script with Peele, Key and Clay McLeod Chapman.

The film follows Wendall (Key) and Wild (Peele) as they enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot to summon them to the Land of the Living. In exchange for her help, Kat's demand of the brothers leads to "a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure."

Wendall & Wild will premiere on Netflix in October.