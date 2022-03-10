'Moonshot' trailer: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor flirt in outer space

1/5

Cole Sprouse stars in the sci-fi romantic comedy "Moonshot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new film Moonshot. The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi romantic comedy Thursday featuring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor.

Moonshot follows Walt (Sprouse) and Sophie (Condor), two college students whose significant others are away on Mars. Sophie signs up for a space mission to reunite with her partner but ends up finding love on the way.

The film is described as "a romantic comedy with a twist."

"Moonshot follows Walt and Sophie as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others. The two embark on a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course," an official synopsis reads.

The movie is written by Max Taxe and directed by Chris Winterbauer, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as producers. Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Zach Braff and Lukas Gage also star.

Moonshot premieres March 31 on HBO Max.

Sprouse is known for playing Jughead Jones on the CW series Riverdale, while Condor portrays Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys movies.