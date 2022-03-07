Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 7, 2022 / 11:16 AM

'Deep Water' trailer shows Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas play mind games

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Deep Water' trailer shows Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas play mind games
Ben Affleck stars in the erotic psychological thriller "Deep Water." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film Deep Water.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the erotic psychological thriller Monday featuring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen.

Advertisement

The preview shows Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) play mind games in their marriage that prove deadly for those around them.

Hulu previously released a teaser trailer that shows Melinda question Vic's love for her.

Deep Water is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name. The film is written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction).

The movie "takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them," an official description reads.

Tracy Letts, Rachael Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi also star.

Deep Water premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Affleck and de Armas dated after meeting on the set of Deep Water in 2019 but split earlier this year. Affleck has since reunited with his ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement

Read More

Julia Fox wears cutout dress to Film Independent Spirit Awards Kandi Burruss loves 'Porsha's Family Matters': 'I watched every episode' Dolly Parton sees herself in 'Run, Rose, Run' characters What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Turning Red' makes puberty, parents fun
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Turning Red' makes puberty, parents fun
LOS ANGELES, March 7 (UPI) -- Pixar's latest animated film, "Turning Red," is a metaphor for puberty. It has a poignant message for kids and parents, but lots of fun with a teenaged girl turning into a panda.
Shirley Bassey, Emilia Jones to perform at the BAFTA Awards
Movies // 4 hours ago
Shirley Bassey, Emilia Jones to perform at the BAFTA Awards
March 7 (UPI) -- Famed entertainer Shirley Bassey is set to open with a song Sunday's BAFTA Awards ceremony in London.
'Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
March 6 (UPI) -- "The Lost Daughter" and "Reservation Dogs" were the big winners at the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in California Sunday.
'Batman' tops the North American box office with $128.5 million
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Batman' tops the North American box office with $128.5 million
March 6 (UPI) -- "The Batman" -- starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $128.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
New 'Super-Pets' trailer teases Keanu Reeves as animated Batman
Movies // 22 hours ago
New 'Super-Pets' trailer teases Keanu Reeves as animated Batman
March 6 (UPI) -- A new minute-long trailer for the animated movie, "DC League of Super-Pets," features Keanu Reeves voicing the iconic character of Batman.
Ridley Scott producing Fede Alvarez 'Alien' sequel for Hulu
Movies // 2 days ago
Ridley Scott producing Fede Alvarez 'Alien' sequel for Hulu
March 4 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is developing a new "Alien" film with director Fede Alvarez. Ridley Scott will produce, and the film will premiere on Hulu where an FX "Alien" series will also stream.
Jack Harlow to star in 'White Men Can't Jump' reboot
Movies // 3 days ago
Jack Harlow to star in 'White Men Can't Jump' reboot
March 3 (UPI) -- "Nail Tech" rapper Jack Harlow will make his acting debut in a "White Men Can't Jump" remake.
Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary
Movies // 4 days ago
Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary
March 3 (UPI) -- Actress and model Pamela Anderson will tell her story in a documentary coming to Netflix.
Mary J. Blige partners with Lifetime for 'Real Love' film
Movies // 4 days ago
Mary J. Blige partners with Lifetime for 'Real Love' film
March 2 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige has formed a new partnership with Lifetime to executive produce a new film based on her 1992 song, "Real Love."
Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic
Movies // 4 days ago
Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic
March 2 (UPI) -- Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss have joined the cast of Roku's upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
'Ghost Adventures' to return with new episodes in March on Discovery+
'Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
'Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
Pregnant 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave hospitalized with COVID-19
Pregnant 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave hospitalized with COVID-19
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Dates set for next Longmire Days event; new book on the way
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement