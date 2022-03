1/5

Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" was the big winner at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica Sunday. Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Lost Daughter and Reservation Dogs were the big winners at the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in California Sunday. Maggie Gyllenhaal won the Best Screenplay and Best Director prizes for The Lost Daughter, which was also deemed Best Feature. Advertisement

Simon Rex won the award for Best Male Lead in a Film for Red Rocket, while Taylour Paige and Joi McMillon earned the Best Female Lead in a Film and Best Editing honors for Zola.

Ruth Negga was voted Best Supporting Female in a Film for Passing, which also won for Best Cinematography, and Troy Kotsur was named Best Supporting Male in a Film for CODA.

Questlove's Summer of Love won for Best Documentary, Drive My Car won the Best International Film title, Mass scored the Robert Altman Award and the John Cassavetes Award went to filmmaker Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby.

On the TV side, Taika Waititi's comedy Reservation Dogs won for Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble in a New Scripted Series.

Black and Missing earned the Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series, Thuso Mbedu scored the trophy for Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series for Underground Railroad and Lee Jung-jae picked up the statuette for Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series for Squid Game.

Four out of five indeed! A highlight from the 2022 #SpiritAwards on @IFC from our hosts @MeganMullally and @Nick_Offerman (And we won't be tweeting that hashtag) pic.twitter.com/fus53wLXBN— Film Independent (@filmindependent) March 7, 2022

Married comedy stars Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally hosted the event, which recognized the best in low-budget cinema and TV from 2021.

