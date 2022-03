1/3

Troy Kotsur won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male in a Film for "CODA" Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Troy Kotsur and Questlove were among the first winners at the 37th annual Independent Spirit Awards will air live Sunday from the Santa Monica Pier in California. Kotsur was named Best Supporting Male in a Film for CODA and Questlove's Summer of Love won for Best Documentary. Advertisement

The John Cassavetes Award went to filmmaker Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby.

Married comedy stars Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are hosting the event, which is recognizing the best in low-budget cinema and TV from 2021.