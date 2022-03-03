Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary

March 3 (UPI) -- Actress and model Pamela Anderson will tell her story in a documentary coming to Netflix.
"I can only surprise you -- not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story," the Canadian-American actress and model known for her appearances in Playboy magazine, Home Improvement and Baywatch, film Barb Wire and infamous sex tape scandal, said in a lipstick stained note attached to a Netflix announcement of the documentary on Twitter.
Along with acting and modeling, Anderson has been involved in activism as a spokesperson for MAC Cosmetics HIV/AIDS awareness campaign, and later admonished the same cosmetics company for testing on animals as an activist for animal rights. She has also been critical of pornography, speaking about danger of porn addiction in a 2016 Wall Street Journal op-ed.