March 3, 2022 / 8:12 AM

Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary

By Sommer Brokaw
Netflix announced Thursday it will stream a new documentary film on Pamela Anderson. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Actress and model Pamela Anderson will tell her story in a documentary coming to Netflix.

"I can only surprise you -- not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story," the Canadian-American actress and model known for her appearances in Playboy magazine, Home Improvement and Baywatch, film Barb Wire and infamous sex tape scandal, said in a lipstick stained note attached to a Netflix announcement of the documentary on Twitter.

Along with acting and modeling, Anderson has been involved in activism as a spokesperson for MAC Cosmetics HIV/AIDS awareness campaign, and later admonished the same cosmetics company for testing on animals as an activist for animal rights. She has also been critical of pornography, speaking about danger of porn addiction in a 2016 Wall Street Journal op-ed.

The documentary film will provide "an intimate portrait," of her life "as she looks back at her professional path and prepares for next steps on her journey," a Netflix statement said.

Director Ryan White (The Keepers, Ask Dr. Ruth) will direct and produce the film, and other producers include executive producer Josh Braun, and producers Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, Brandon Thomas Lee.

The film will be produced by Dorothy St Pictures and Tripod Media.

Meanwhile, a series about how Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal, affected the pair's personal lives and careers, Pam & Tommy, is currently streaming on Hulu.

