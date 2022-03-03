Trending
March 3, 2022 / 1:26 PM

Jack Harlow to star in 'White Men Can't Jump' reboot

By Annie Martin
Jack Harlow will make his acting debut in a "White Men Can't Jump" remake. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow will star in a reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump.

The 23-year-old rapper will make his acting debut in the new sports comedy from 20th Century, Deadline reported Thursday.

The remake is written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall and directed by Charles Kidd II, aka Calmatic. Barris will also produce the film, with Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein as executive producers.

Variety confirmed Harlow's casting.

The original White Men Can't Jump was written and directed by Ron Shelton and starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as Syd Deane and Billy Hoyle, two street basketball hustlers who team up.

Harlow will play Harrelson's character in the reboot. Sources said Harlow landed the role after his first-ever screen audition, which immediately won over the filmmakers and executives.

Producers are still auditioning actors for Snipes' role and for the role of Harrelson's character's girlfriend, an aspiring Jeopardy! contestant played by Rosie Perez in the original film.

As a rapper, Harlow is known for the singles "Industry Baby" with Lil Nas X and "Nail Tech."

