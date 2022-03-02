Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 2, 2022 / 12:18 PM

'Master' trailer: Regina Hall plays professor in new horror film

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Master' trailer: Regina Hall plays professor in new horror film
Regina Hall stars in the new horror film "Master." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Master.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Regina Hall as Gail Bishop, a professor at the fictional Ancaster College, a prestigious New England university.

Advertisement

The preview shows Gail (Hall) become the first Black woman to become the "Master" of a residence hall at Ancaster. She bonds with Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman who comes to believe the school is haunted.

"As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster's once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancaster's inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom," an official synopsis reads.

Amber Gray also stars as Liv Beckman, a professor who clashes with Jasmine (Renee) in the classroom while also dealing with a racially charged tenure review.

Master is written and directed by Mariama Diallo and marks Diallo's feature film debut.

Master opens in select theaters and begins streaming March 18 on Prime Video.

Hall is known for playing Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie films. She also appeared in Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip and The Hate U Give.

Read More

Zoe Kravitz wears cat-themed gown to 'The Batman' premiere 'Bullet Train' trailer: Brad Pitt plays assassin on a mission Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mary J. Blige partners with Lifetime for 'Real Love' film
Movies // 23 minutes ago
Mary J. Blige partners with Lifetime for 'Real Love' film
March 2 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige has formed a new partnership with Lifetime to executive produce a new film based on her 1992 song, "Real Love."
Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic
Movies // 35 minutes ago
Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic
March 2 (UPI) -- Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss have joined the cast of Roku's upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic.
'Bullet Train' trailer: Brad Pitt plays assassin on a mission
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Bullet Train' trailer: Brad Pitt plays assassin on a mission
March 2 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train," a new action comedy film from "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch, will open in theaters in July.
Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
Movies // 2 hours ago
Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
March 2 (UPI) -- "The Bubble," a new comedy directed by Judd Apatow and starring Karen Gillan, David Duchovny and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix.
Zoe Kravitz wears cat-themed gown to 'The Batman' premiere
Movies // 4 hours ago
Zoe Kravitz wears cat-themed gown to 'The Batman' premiere
March 2 (UPI) -- Zoe Kravitz attended the New York premiere of "The Batman," along with Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
Movies // 5 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
March 2 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan is teaming up with Netflix and will star in two new films for the streaming service.
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively dazzle at 'The Adam Project' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively dazzle at 'The Adam Project' premiere
March 1 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended the New York premiere of "The Adam Project," along with Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña.
Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pull new film releases from Russia
Movies // 1 day ago
Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pull new film releases from Russia
March 1 (UPI) -- Disney, Warner Bros. and Sony are pulling upcoming, major theatrical releases from Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore': Grindelwald entices Dumbledore in trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore': Grindelwald entices Dumbledore in trailer
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The second official trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," features an encounter where Grindlewald tries to entice Dumbledore.
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "The Batman" creates a modern, oppressive and unsettling Gotham City as a young Batman (Robert Pattinson) takes to the streets to solve The Riddler's (Paul Dano) mystery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
'Yellowstone: One-Fifty': Kevin Costner to host Fox Nation docuseries
'Yellowstone: One-Fifty': Kevin Costner to host Fox Nation docuseries
'Summer House' stars Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard discuss future as a couple
'Summer House' stars Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard discuss future as a couple
'Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried had to 'fall in love' with Elizabeth Holmes
'Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried had to 'fall in love' with Elizabeth Holmes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement