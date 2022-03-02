Trending
March 2, 2022 / 1:15 PM

Mary J. Blige partners with Lifetime for 'Real Love' film

By Wade Sheridan
Mary J. Blige is executive producing a new movie that is based on her song "Real Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige has formed a new partnership with Lifetime to executive produce a new film based on her 1992 song, "Real Love."

Blige is executive producing the project through her production company, Blue Butterfly, alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson.

Real Love will be a coming-of-age romanic drama that follows Kendra, who sets off on her own to attend college in New York. Kendra falls for her film class partner Ben, despite disapproving parents, financial hardship and more.

The film will be written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. Jordan and John Davis are also executive producing through Davis Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television is distributing the project.

Blige previously executive produced Lifetime's The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. The singer also starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz in Lifetime's civil rights biopic Betty & Coretta.

"I wrote 'Real Love' based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way. It's exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of 'Real Love,'" Blige said in a statement.

Blige recently performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Mary J. Blige turns 50: a look back

Singer and actress Mary J. Blige arrives to perform in the "VH1 Divas Live" salute to Aretha Franklin at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 10, 2001. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Mary J. Blige on 'Good Morning Gorgeous': 'I had to speak over myself' Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

