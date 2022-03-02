Mary J. Blige partners with Lifetime for 'Real Love' film

1/5

Mary J. Blige is executive producing a new movie that is based on her song "Real Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige has formed a new partnership with Lifetime to executive produce a new film based on her 1992 song, "Real Love." Blige is executive producing the project through her production company, Blue Butterfly, alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson. Advertisement

Real Love will be a coming-of-age romanic drama that follows Kendra, who sets off on her own to attend college in New York. Kendra falls for her film class partner Ben, despite disapproving parents, financial hardship and more.

The film will be written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. Jordan and John Davis are also executive producing through Davis Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television is distributing the project.

Blige previously executive produced Lifetime's The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. The singer also starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz in Lifetime's civil rights biopic Betty & Coretta.

"I wrote 'Real Love' based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way. It's exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of 'Real Love,'" Blige said in a statement.

Blige recently performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

