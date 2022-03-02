Trending
March 2, 2022 / 7:49 AM

Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films

By Wade Sheridan
Lindsay Lohan will star in two more films for Netflix after her holiday rom-com, "Falling for Christmas." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan is teaming up with Netflix and will star in two new films for the streaming service.

The two films will come after the release of Lohan's Netflix romantic comedy Falling for Christmas.

"The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins -- and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!" Netflix said on Twitter about the deal.

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to brining more of her films to our members around the world," Christina Rogers, director independent film at Netflix said in a statement.

Falling for Christmas will follow Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and started to suffer from amnesia. Lohan's character will find herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner and his daughter leading up to Christmas.

Lohan announced in November that she is engaged to her boyfriend Bader Shammas.

