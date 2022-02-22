'Black Crab' trailer: Noomi Rapace embarks on dangerous mission

1/5

"Black Crab," an action thriller starring "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" actress Noomi Rapace, is coming to Netflix in March. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Black Crab. The streaming service shared a trailer for the Swedish action thriller Tuesday featuring Noomi Rapace as Caroline Edh, a speed skater turned soldier. Advertisement

Black Crab takes place in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. The preview shows Caroline (Rapace) and a group of soldiers embark on a dangerous mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago.

"As they enter hostile territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who -- if anyone -- they can trust," an official description reads. "Black Crab follows six soldiers on a desperate mission to bring an end to the war which has destroyed their lives."

Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, Ardalam Esmaili, Aliette Opheim and David Dencik also star.

Black Crab is based on the Jerker Virdborg novel of the same name. The film is written by Berg and Pelle Rådström and directed by Adam Berg.

Black Crab premieres March 18 on Netflix.

Rapace is known for the Swedish Girl with a Dragon Tattoo films and the movie Prometheus. She most recently starred in the horror film Lamb.