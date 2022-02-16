Will Smith to adapt 'Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun' as Netflix film

1/5

Will Smith will produce a new movie based on the Tọlá Okogwu book "Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Will Smith is adapting Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun for Netflix. The actor and his Westbrook Studios will produce a film adaptation with David Oyelowo and his Yoruba Saxon production company, Deadline reported Wednesday. Advertisement

Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is based on the upcoming book by Tọlá Okogwu, which follows a teenager who travels to Nigeria to learn more about her newly-discovered magical powers.

Okogwu's Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is described as Black Panther meets X-Men or Percy Jackson, according to Variety. The book will be the first in a series for middle-grade children and is slated for release in June.

Ola Shokunbi will write the film adaptation, with Smith, Oyelowo and Jon Mone to produce. Heather Washington and Jessica Oyelowo will serve as executive producers.

Okogwu celebrated the news on Twitter.

"So honoured and excited to be working with Ola Shokunbi, Will Smith, David Oyelowo and the team at @WestbrookInc and @YorubaSaxon to bring this story to life," she wrote.

Based on the upcoming book by British-Nigerian author, Tọlá Okogwu, "Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun" tells the tale of a teenager who learns she has powers and travels to Nigeria to learn more about her origins, where she discovers a threat to her newfound magical community. pic.twitter.com/1WmtNMbVEd— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 16, 2022

Advertisement

Smith previously collaborated with Netflix on the film Bright. Oyelowo is an actor known for the films Nightingale, Selma and Queen of Katwe.