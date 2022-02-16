Trending
Feb. 16, 2022 / 11:15 AM

'Teen Wolf' movie to feature Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed

By Annie Martin
Tyler Posey will reprise Scott McCall in "Teen Wolf the Movie." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Teen Wolf reunion film is in the works at Paramount+.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it is developing Teen Wolf the Movie with MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television.

The film will reunite Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden and Shelley Hennig, who starred in MTV's Teen Wolf series. The show had a six-season run from 2011 to 2017.

Original cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry will also return.

Teen Wolf the Movie will see werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) and his friends face a "terrifying" new evil in Beacon Hills.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced," an official synopsis reads.

Teen Wolf is loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name starring Michael J. Fox. Jeff Davis, who developed the series, will return to work on Teen Wolf the Movie, and is also developing the new series Wolf Pack.

"Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms -- we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+," Paramount+ CCO of unscripted entertainment and adult animation Chris McCarthy said.

Deadline said Teen Wolf stars Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho won't return for the film, while Tyler Hoechlin may be involved.

