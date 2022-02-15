Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 15, 2022 / 12:19 PM

'Windfall' trailer: Jason Segel takes Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons hostage

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Windfall' trailer: Jason Segel takes Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons hostage
Lily Collins stars in the new Hitchcockian thriller "Windfall." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Windfall.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the "Hitchcockian thriller" Tuesday featuring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons.

Advertisement

Collins and Plemons play a wealthy couple who are taken hostage at their vacation home by a would-be robber (Segel). The preview shows the couple attempt to negotiate their way out of the situation.

Netflix acquired Windfall in an eight-figure deal in July.

The film is written by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by Charlie McDowell. Lader and McDowell previously collaborated on The One I Love and The Discovery.

Segel, Collins, Plemons and McDowell produced the movie with Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery.

Segel also stars in the new Apple TV+ film The Sky is Everywhere. Collins plays the lead role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, while Plemons recently starred in the Netflix film The Power of the Dog.

Read More

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' trailer explores Violet's 'mysterious past' 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27 Sarah Jessica Parker: Samantha's absence handled with 'dignity and respect' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' trailer explores Violet's 'mysterious past'
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' trailer explores Violet's 'mysterious past'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey: A New Era," a new film starring Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, will open in theaters in May.
Movie review: 'Uncharted' sets high score for video game movies
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Uncharted' sets high score for video game movies
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The "Uncharted" movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is a good old adventure movie like the ones that inspired the video games in the first place.
Reports: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars ceremony
Movies // 19 hours ago
Reports: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars ceremony
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Comic actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have signed on to host next month's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.
'Deep Water' teaser: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas share intense moment
Movies // 1 day ago
'Deep Water' teaser: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas share intense moment
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Deep Water," an erotic psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is coming to Hulu in March.
'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Death on the Nile' tops North American box office with $12.8M
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Gal Gadot-Kenneth Branagh murder mystery, "Death on the Nile," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $12.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Movies // 2 days ago
Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' asks: 'What's a bad miracle?'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first trailer for "Nope," writer-director Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller, which is set on a California horse-training ranch.
B.J. Novak's directorial debut 'Vengeance' to open in theatres in July
Movies // 4 days ago
B.J. Novak's directorial debut 'Vengeance' to open in theatres in July
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced Thursday that B.J. Novak's dark comedy thriller, 'Vengeance," will premiere in theaters on July 29.
Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Marry Me," in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday, combines Jennifer Lopez's success as a singer with her success in romantic-comedy movies for the ultimate J-Lo movie.
'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "The Adam Project," a sci-fi action film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo, is coming to Netflix in March.
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Movies // 5 days ago
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World Dominion," a new film starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, opens in theaters in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement