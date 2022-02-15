'Windfall' trailer: Jason Segel takes Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons hostage

1/5

Lily Collins stars in the new Hitchcockian thriller "Windfall." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Windfall. The streaming service shared a trailer for the "Hitchcockian thriller" Tuesday featuring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons. Advertisement

Collins and Plemons play a wealthy couple who are taken hostage at their vacation home by a would-be robber (Segel). The preview shows the couple attempt to negotiate their way out of the situation.

Netflix acquired Windfall in an eight-figure deal in July.

The film is written by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by Charlie McDowell. Lader and McDowell previously collaborated on The One I Love and The Discovery.

Segel, Collins, Plemons and McDowell produced the movie with Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery.

Segel also stars in the new Apple TV+ film The Sky is Everywhere. Collins plays the lead role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, while Plemons recently starred in the Netflix film The Power of the Dog.