Feb. 15, 2022 / 12:56 PM

John Mulaney, Andy Samberg voice Chip and Dale in 'Rescue Rangers' trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
John Mulaney voices Chip in the new film "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the live-action and animated movie Tuesday.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is based on the animated TV series of the same name, which aired from 1989 to 1990. John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice Chip and Dale in the new movie, which sees the pair reunite after 30 years.

The preview pokes fun at the Cats movie and features a cameo by Seth Rogen, who plays a dwarven warrior.

Disney also released a poster for the new movie with the tagline "It's not a reboot. It's a comeback."

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand and directed by Akiva Schaffer. The film also features Corey Burton, Kiki Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Keegan-Michael Key and J.K. Simmons.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres May 20 on Disney+.

Mulaney is known for Saturday Night Live and Big Mouth, while Samberg is also known for Saturday Night Live and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

