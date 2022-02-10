Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 10, 2022 / 4:00 AM

'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles

By Fred Topel
1/5
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Jodi (Ava Michelle) is still the tallest girl in school in "Tall Girl 2." Photo courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Ava Michelle said Tall Girl 2, premiering Friday on Netflix, further explores struggles to which she can relate as a 6-foot-2-inch dancer and actor. The 19-year-old Michelle returns as Jodi, the tallest girl in her school.

"Obviously, this is a movie about a tall girl and will relate to many tall girls," Michelle told UPI in a Zoom interview. "But, this also is just about anyone who feels insecure about any sort of difference that they have."

Advertisement

The first film explored a love triangle between Jodi, her best friend Dunkleman (Griffin Clug) and Swedish exchange student Stig (Luke Eisner). Jodi ultimately chose Dunkleman, overcoming her trepidation that he is shorter than her.

Tall Girl 2 depicts Jodi and Dunkleman's conflict in making both of their first relationships work. Michelle said that the teenagers still are developing their personalities, and those sometimes come into conflict.

Advertisement

"They need to be honest with each other and confide in each other instead of acting like everything's fine," Michelle said.

As a child dancer on the reality series Dance Moms from 2014 to 2017, Michelle also faced rejection and criticism for her height. Michelle grew to 5 feet, 10 inches by the time she was 13, and she reached her full height at 16.

In Tall Girl, Jodi resisted Dunkleman's advances because he was shorter than her. Michelle said she also overcame reservations about dating shorter boys.

"I don't think it's really about the height," Michelle said. "I think it's about the confidence in yourself."

Michelle said she realized that boys who might ask her not to wear high heels, or to crouch down to he boys' height in photographs, were masking other insecurities. Michelle said that she even accommodated shorter men in her job, such as a photo opportunity she had with Anthony Anderson backstage at the Teen Choice Awards.

"I crouched down a little bit because that was the reaction I had to so many people," Michelle said. "He was like, 'Stand up, stand tall, it is beautiful.' That was such a huge moment for me hearing someone say that to me. Thanks, Anthony Anderson."

Advertisement

Jodi has not resolved all of her insecurities at the end of Tall Girl 1. As she navigates her relationship and high school, an inner voice starts to criticize her.

Michelle said recording her inner voice was challenging because she had to revert to the version of herself that would be critical.

"It's normally not very logical on what you actually say to yourself," Michelle said. "Being mean to myself was hard."

Jodi has two anxiety attacks in Tall Girl 2. Michelle said it was important to her to depict them accurately -- to represent the viewers who may relate to anxiety attacks.

"Everyone deals with anxiety differently, and everyone's anxiety attacks look different," Michelle said. "I almost fainted a couple of times because there's a lot of breathing."

Michelle said she credits the 2019 Tall Girl 1 with teaching her to love her own height.

"I don't think I truly embraced or loved my height until I made this film, if I'm being honest with you," Michelle said. "I think I told myself I did, but I was so self-deprecating all the time. I would make jokes about my height so that no one would first."

Fans of Dance Moms saw instructor Abby Lee Miller kick Michelle out of the Abby Lee Dance Company for her height. Michelle said that as she's grown up, she has learned to use her height to her advantage.

Advertisement

Michelle said that her center of gravity gives her unique skills at turning. However, she said she still struggles with fitting into companies of shorter dancers.

"When you are a professional dancer, most of your jobs are group jobs," Michelle said. "So that ended up being a little bit of a challenge."

Tall Girl 2 took advantage of Michelle's dance skills, too. Jodi auditions for the high school musical, Bye Bye Birdie.

"I've obviously danced my entire life, so I was wondering the level Jodi was on," Michelle said. "They allowed me to incorporate my training in it, as well, just because we have a lot of faith that Jodi had natural talent."

Jodi did not spend her childhood dancing. When Jodi auditions for Bye Bye Birdie, she has a long way to go to learn the choreography..

"That was actually so fun, acting like you're uncoordinated," Michelle said. "I enjoyed dancing badly for once."

Now that Michelle has made two Tall Girl films, she said she believes in the films' message, whether you're tall or not.

"Jodi's onto something," Michelle said. "I think we should actually love ourselves for who we are. Personally, it's helped me so much more believing in myself and loving myself."

Advertisement

Read More

Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair' 'Jackass Forever' cast faced injury, new generation Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains

Latest Headlines

Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Movies // 1 hour ago
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Emmy Raver-Lampman said she relates to her journalist character in "Blacklight" because Raver-Lampman commits to her jobs with the same devotion. The film opens in theaters Friday.
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Movies // 15 hours ago
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Weekend Away," a new thriller based on the Sarah Alderson novel and starring "Gossip Girl" actress Leighton Meester, is coming to Netflix.
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Movies // 15 hours ago
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a musical drama directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, is coming to Disney+ in March.
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Blacklight" seems to think it's deeper than a standard Liam Neeson movie, but don't worry, it still thrills like the best of them.
Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike 3' will be 'Super Bowl of stripper movies'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike 3' will be 'Super Bowl of stripper movies'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum teased "Magic Mike's Last Dance" during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures shared the first footage from "Nope," a new horror film directed by Jordan Peele, ahead of the official trailer.
Rege-Jean Page to narrate Netflix documentary 'Surviving Paradise'
Movies // 1 day ago
Rege-Jean Page to narrate Netflix documentary 'Surviving Paradise'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" alum Regé-Jean Page will be heard narrating "Surviving Paradise" when the new documentary debuts on Netflix March 3.
'Cheaper by the Dozen' trailer: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in Disney+ remake
Movies // 2 days ago
'Cheaper by the Dozen' trailer: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in Disney+ remake
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared a trailer and poster for "Cheaper by the Dozen" starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Death on the Nile" is even better than Kenneth Branagh's "Murder on the Orient Express" and delves a tad deeper into his Hercule Poirot character.
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Movies // 3 days ago
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Diana the Musical" leads the 2022 field with nine Razzie Award nominations, including nods for Worst Picture, Actor and Actress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
Bob Saget's death caused by accidental head trauma, family says
Bob Saget's death caused by accidental head trauma, family says
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement