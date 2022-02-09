Trending
Movies
Feb. 9, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ansel Elgort plays Tony in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg's film West Side Story is coming to Disney+ in March.

The musical romantic drama will begin streaming March 2 in the U.S. and most international countries.

West Side Story is based on the 1957 stage musical of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins.

Spielberg's version features Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, two star-crossed lovers from rival gangs in 1950s New York. Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Brian d'Arcy James and Corey Stoll also star.

West Side Story is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for DeBose and Moreno.

The film originally opened in theaters in December.

The ABC special Something's Coming: West Side Story -- A Special Edition of 20/20 is available to stream now on Disney+.

The original West Side Story musical features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Berstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Spielberg's film is written by Tony Kushner and choreographed by Justin Peck.

