Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 9, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike 3' will be 'Super Bowl of stripper movies'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike 3' will be 'Super Bowl of stripper movies'
Channing Tatum teased "Magic Mike's Last Dance" during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum says Magic Mike 3 will be the "Super Bowl of stripper movies."

The 41-year-old actor teased the film, officially titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Tatum plays Mike Lane in the Magic Mike franchise, which follows a group of male strippers. The first two films, Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015), grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and inspired the stage show Magic Mike Live, which launched in 2017.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tatum said he was initially hesitant to make a third movie.

"I wasn't sure if I wanted to make a third movie. I was like, we kind of did a lot in the first two movies," the star said. "I was like, look, I'll make ... a third movie if we to one of two things -- one, I wanted to make like the Super Bowl of stripper movies."

"The first movies, we had to kind of stay honest to what that world is and the dancing's not all that cool in the world and we pushed it a little bit, but I really want to have professional, just perfect, the best dancers in the world going off in this one," he added. "And secondly, I wanted to have a really strong female central character."

Advertisement

Tatum confirmed he's started rehearsals for Magic Mike's Last Dance.

"I don't know if anyone can try to concept trying to make up those dances," he said. "We're in a garage -- my choreographer's garage studio -- and people walking down the street are really, really taken aback. It's like, 'Daddy, why is that woman sitting on that man's face?'"

Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, will return to direct Magic Mike's Last Dance. The movie will premiere on HBO Max.

Tatum will also star in the new film Dog, which opens in theaters Feb. 18. The movie follows an Army Ranger (Tatum) as he travels with his late friend's dog to the funeral.

Read More

Channing Tatum to return for 'Magic Mike 3' 'Dog' trailer: Channing Tatum goes on road trip with troublesome pup 'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Blacklight" seems to think it's deeper than a standard Liam Neeson movie, but don't worry, it still thrills like the best of them.
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures shared the first footage from "Nope," a new horror film directed by Jordan Peele, ahead of the official trailer.
Rege-Jean Page to narrate Netflix documentary 'Surviving Paradise'
Movies // 1 day ago
Rege-Jean Page to narrate Netflix documentary 'Surviving Paradise'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" alum Regé-Jean Page will be heard narrating "Surviving Paradise" when the new documentary debuts on Netflix March 3.
'Cheaper by the Dozen' trailer: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in Disney+ remake
Movies // 1 day ago
'Cheaper by the Dozen' trailer: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in Disney+ remake
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared a trailer and poster for "Cheaper by the Dozen" starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Death on the Nile" is even better than Kenneth Branagh's "Murder on the Orient Express" and delves a tad deeper into his Hercule Poirot character.
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Movies // 2 days ago
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Diana the Musical" leads the 2022 field with nine Razzie Award nominations, including nods for Worst Picture, Actor and Actress.
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Jackass Forever" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23.5 million in receipts this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Fantasia, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Color Purple' remake
Movies // 5 days ago
Fantasia, Danielle Brooks to star in 'Color Purple' remake
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey has announced the casting for a new movie musical version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Color Purple."
Netflix teases 'Knives Out 2,' 'The Adam Project' in 2022 movie preview
Movies // 5 days ago
Netflix teases 'Knives Out 2,' 'The Adam Project' in 2022 movie preview
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler and other actors will star in new films coming to Netflix in 2022.
Movie review: 'Moonfall' is 'Independence Day' director's greatest hits
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Moonfall' is 'Independence Day' director's greatest hits
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Independence Day" director Roland Emmerich assembles his greatest hits, including "The Day After Tomorrow" and "2012", for his latest disaster movie "Moonfall."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce
'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations
Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Shay Mitchell expecting second child
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Shay Mitchell expecting second child
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement