Feb. 8, 2022 / 7:09 AM

Rege-Jean Page to narrate Netflix documentary 'Surviving Paradise'

By Karen Butler
Rege-Jean Page soon will be heard narrating the new documentary, "Surviving Paradise." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page will be heard narrating Surviving Paradise when the new documentary debuts on Netflix March 3.

Renee Godfrey directed and produced the 78-minute nature film, and Brad Bestelink served as director of photography.

"Surviving Paradise explores the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis, isolated from the rest of the world by unforgiving desert," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

"It's also a refuge, built and maintained daily by its inhabitants; in return, it caters for their every need. Big cats may appear to reign here, but in reality, the fate of every creature, great and small, is intertwined," the synopsis continued. "This film explores the blueprints for building the perfect world, managing it sustainably, and maintaining it - despite extremes of drought, famine, and flood. Most crucially, it spotlights those passing the secret formula on to their descendants, who will find it harder than ever before to keep their Eden intact."

Page announced last year that he would not return for Season 2 of Netflix's period romance, Bridgerton.

He will soon be seen in the streaming service's action-thriller film, The Gray Man, opposite Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing the screen adaptation of the first installment in Mark Greaney's Gray Man novel series.

