'Cheaper by the Dozen' trailer: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in Disney+ remake

Disney+ shared a trailer and poster for "Cheaper by the Dozen" starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of its Cheaper by the Dozen remake. The streaming service shared a trailer for the family comedy film Monday featuring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as Zoey and Paul, a couple with 10 children. Advertisement

The preview shows Zoey (Union) and Paul (Braff) navigate their fun but hectic life as a family of 12.

"We're not a cult," Paul says in a voiceover.

"But we're weird. We're one of a kind all the way," Zoey adds.

Make room for family. #CheaperByTheDozen, an all-new Original movie, starts streaming March 18 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/dODuTH86RK— Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 7, 2022

Disney+ also shared a poster for the film.

Cheaper by the Dozen is based on the Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. novel of the same name. The book was previously adapted as a 1950 film starring Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy and a 2003 movie with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt.

The Disney+ remake is written by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry and directed by Gail Lerner.

Cheaper by the Dozen premieres March 18 on Disney+.