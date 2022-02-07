Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 7, 2022 / 10:23 AM

'Cheaper by the Dozen' trailer: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in Disney+ remake

By Annie Martin
1/5
Disney+ shared a trailer and poster for "Cheaper by the Dozen" starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of its Cheaper by the Dozen remake.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the family comedy film Monday featuring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as Zoey and Paul, a couple with 10 children.

The preview shows Zoey (Union) and Paul (Braff) navigate their fun but hectic life as a family of 12.

"We're not a cult," Paul says in a voiceover.

"But we're weird. We're one of a kind all the way," Zoey adds.

Disney+ also shared a poster for the film.

Cheaper by the Dozen is based on the Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. novel of the same name. The book was previously adapted as a 1950 film starring Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy and a 2003 movie with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt.

The Disney+ remake is written by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry and directed by Gail Lerner.

Cheaper by the Dozen premieres March 18 on Disney+.

