'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead BAFTA nominations

1/5
Zendaya (L) and Timothée Chalamet attend the red carpet of the movie "Dune" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3. The film was nominated for 11 BAFTA Awards Thursday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Sci-fi epic Dune led the field with 11 BAFTA nominations for excellence in film in London Thursday.
Western The Power of the Dog earned eight nods, while drama Belfast scored six, and Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die and West Side Story picked up five apiece.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Best Picture
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog.
Best British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Best Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best Director
Aleem Khan After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau Titane
Best Lead Actress
Lady Gaga House of Gucci
Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones Coda
Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan After Love
Tessa Thompson Passing
Best Lead Actor
Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham Boiling Point
Will Smith King Richard
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe Belfast
Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose West Side Story
Ann Dowd Mass
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Ruth Negga Passing
Best Supporting Actor
Mike Faist West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds Belfast
Troy Kotsur CODA
Woody Norman C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog
Winners will be announced at a gala at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.