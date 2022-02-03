Trending
Feb. 3, 2022 / 8:14 AM

'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead BAFTA nominations

By Karen Butler
1/5
Zendaya (L) and Timothée Chalamet attend the red carpet of the movie "Dune" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3. The film was nominated for 11 BAFTA Awards Thursday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Sci-fi epic Dune led the field with 11 BAFTA nominations for excellence in film in London Thursday.

Western The Power of the Dog earned eight nods, while drama Belfast scored six, and Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die and West Side Story picked up five apiece.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Best Picture

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog.

Best British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Best Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Director

Aleem Khan After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau Titane

Best Lead Actress

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones Coda

Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan After Love

Tessa Thompson Passing

Best Lead Actor

Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham Boiling Point

Will Smith King Richard

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe Belfast

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Ann Dowd Mass

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Ruth Negga Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds Belfast

Troy Kotsur CODA

Woody Norman C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

Winners will be announced at a gala at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.

