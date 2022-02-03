Netflix teases 'Knives Out 2,' 'The Adam Project' in 2022 movie preview

1/5

Daniel Craig stars in "Knives Out 2," a new film coming to Netflix in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Knives Out 2 and The Adam Project. The streaming service shared a 2022 movie preview Thursday featuring footage from 28 new films premiering this year. Advertisement

Knives Out 2 is a sequel to the mystery film Knives Out (2019) and is written and directed by Rian Johnson. Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn star.

The Adam Project is a sci-fi film directed by Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. Ryan Reynolds stars as a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self.

Ryan Gosling will star in the action thriller film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo. Sci-fi drama The Mothership, starring Halle Berry, and the assassin thriller The Mother with Jennifer Lopez are also coming to Netflix.

In addition, Adam Sandler will star in the sports comedy Hustle, while Millie Bobby Brown will reprise her role as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, in Enola Holmes 2.

Other projects include Guillermo Del Toro's stop-motion Pinocchio and Slumberland, a fantasy film based on the Winsor McCay comic book series Little Nemo in Slumberland and starring Jason Momoa.