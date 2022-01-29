Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 29, 2022 / 11:53 AM

Jason Momoa joins 'Fast & the Furious' franchise

By Karen Butler
1/5
Jason Momoa joins 'Fast & the Furious' franchise
Jason Momoa is reportedly joining the "Fast & the Furious" film franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa is set to appear in the next Fast & the Furious action movie.

Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap reported the casting news Friday.

Advertisement

Plot details for F10 have not been disclosed, but Momoa is expected to play a villain.

Shooting on the movie is expected to begin this spring.

Set for release May 19, 2023, it will star Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang.

The sequel follows 2021's F9: The Fast Saga. That blockbuster's director, Justin Lin, is returning to helm the 10th movie.

Read More

Cher teases cover of 'Golden Girls' theme song 'Encanto' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart 'Afterparty' cast: High school reunion provides myriad motives for murder 'Astrid & Lilly' stars say teen monster-hunting show celebrates female friendship

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' provokes fascination, frustration
Movies // 20 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' provokes fascination, frustration
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, explores notions of sexuality and sex work in often provocative, but sometimes frustrating ways. Emma Thompson stars.
Sundance movie review: 'Girl Picture' captivates with Finnish coming-of-age tale
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Girl Picture' captivates with Finnish coming-of-age tale
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Finnish drama "Girl Picture," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, shows that Finnish teenagers are just like us. Their story is heartwarming, heartbreaking and compelling all the same.
'Texas Chainsaw Massacre': Leatherface returns in new poster
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Texas Chainsaw Massacre': Leatherface returns in new poster
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Leatherface is back after 50 years of hiding in the new poster for Netflix's upcoming horror film, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
Sundance movie review: 'Sirens' rocks but real life slows documentary's roll
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Sirens' rocks but real life slows documentary's roll
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Sirens," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, is a documentary of Beirut, Lebanon's, only all female heavy-metal band. Real life limits the band's performances, but the film shows promising artists.
Sundance movie review: 'Palm Trees and Power Lines' a sobering portrayal of predators
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Palm Trees and Power Lines' a sobering portrayal of predators
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Palm Trees and Power Lines," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, depicts a relationship between 34-year-old man (Jonathan Tucker) and a 17-year-old girl (Lily McInerny) with effective discomfort.
Apple acquires 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson
Movies // 1 day ago
Apple acquires 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Apple has landed writer and director Cooper Raiff's film "Cha Cha Real Smooth" starring Dakota Johnson.
'Uncharted': Tom Holland learns from Mark Wahlberg in final trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Uncharted': Tom Holland learns from Mark Wahlberg in final trailer
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg takes Tom Holland under his wing in the final trailer for Sony's upcoming film adaptation of "Uncharted."
Sundance movie review: 'God's Country' squanders tense situation
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'God's Country' squanders tense situation
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "God's Country," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, has a premise filled with tension. Unfortunately, the film, starring Thandiwe Newton, goes down a frustrating path instead.
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The documentary "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales," which premiered virtually at Sundance, takes a look at income inequality through the lens of Disneyland and its struggling Cast Members.
Sundance movie review: 'Alice' disappoints with potentially intriguing premise
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'Alice' disappoints with potentially intriguing premise
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Alice," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, collapses under the weight of its potentially intriguing premise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Adam Lambert, Tom Selleck
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Adam Lambert, Tom Selleck
'All of Us Are Dead' trailer shows zombie outbreak at Korean high school
'All of Us Are Dead' trailer shows zombie outbreak at Korean high school
Sundance movie review: 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' provokes fascination, frustration
Sundance movie review: 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' provokes fascination, frustration
Rupert Grint says 'Harry Potter' reunion was 'really special'
Rupert Grint says 'Harry Potter' reunion was 'really special'
Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video
Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement