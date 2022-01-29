Jason Momoa joins 'Fast & the Furious' franchise

1/5

Jason Momoa is reportedly joining the "Fast & the Furious" film franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa is set to appear in the next Fast & the Furious action movie. Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap reported the casting news Friday. Advertisement

Plot details for F10 have not been disclosed, but Momoa is expected to play a villain.

Shooting on the movie is expected to begin this spring.

Set for release May 19, 2023, it will star Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang.

The sequel follows 2021's F9: The Fast Saga. That blockbuster's director, Justin Lin, is returning to helm the 10th movie.