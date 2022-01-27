Apple acquires 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson

1/5

Dakota Johnson stars in Cooper Raiff's "Cha Cha Real Smooth," which has been acquired by Apple. Leslie Mann and Odeya Rush also star. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Apple has landed writer and director Cooper Raiff's film Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson for Apple TV+. Apple acquired the film at the 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival for around $15 million. Advertisement

Raiff also stars in the film as college graduate Andrew who gets a job as a bar mitzvah hype man. Andrew befriends young mother Domino (Johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola, played by newcomer Vanessa Burghardt.

Co-stars include Leslie Mann, Evan Assante, Brad Garett, Raúl Castillo and Odeya Rush.

Raiff also produces with Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch. Jeff Valeri, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Julia Hammer are executive producing. ICM Partners, WME and Endeavor Content handled the deal.

Apple has also recently acquired filmmaker Adam McKay's upcoming feature Bad Blood starring Jennifer Lawrence as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes along with The Beanie Bubble starring Zach Galifinakis and Elizabeth Banks about the craze surrounding beanie babies.