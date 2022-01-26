Cesar Awards: 'Lost Illusions,' 'Annette,' 'Aline' lead 2022 nominations

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma has announced the nominations for the 2022 César Awards.
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma has announced the nominations for the 2022 César Awards. The annual film awards show will take place Feb. 25 at Olympia theater in Paris.
Lost Illusions leads the field of nominees with 15 nominations, including for Best Film. The drama is directed by Xavier Giannoli and stars Benjamin Voisin, Xavier Dolan, Vincent Lacoste and Cécile de France.
Annette, a musical drama starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, follows with 11 nominations, while Aline, a musical dramedy inspired by the life of Céline Dion, is up for 10 awards.
Driver is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Annette, while Léa Seydoux is up for Best Actress for her role in France.
Other nominations include Julia Docournau (Titane) for Best Director and Florian Zeller's The Father for Best Foreign Film.
Best Film
Aline
Annette
Bac Nord
Happening
La Fracture
Lost Illusions
Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
Best Director
Valérie Lemercier, Aline
Leo Carax, Annette
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Xavier Giannoli, Lost Illusions
Arthur Harari, Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Best Actress
Leila Bekhti, The Restless
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, La Fracture
Laure Calamy, Une femme du monde
Virginie Efira, Benedeta
Vicky Krieps, Serre moi fort
Valérie Lemercier, Aline
Léa Seydoux, France
Best Actor
Damien Bonnard, The Restless
Adam Driver, Annette
Gilles Lellouche, Bac Nord
Vincent Macaigne, Medecin de nuit
Benoît Magimel, Living
Pio Marmaï, La Fracture
Pierre Niney, Boite Noire
Here's a full list of the 2022 nominations.