Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 26, 2022 / 10:48 AM

Cesar Awards: 'Lost Illusions,' 'Annette,' 'Aline' lead 2022 nominations

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cesar Awards: 'Lost Illusions,' 'Annette,' 'Aline' lead 2022 nominations
Adam Driver is nominated for Best Actor at the César Awards for his role in "Annette." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma has announced the nominations for the 2022 César Awards.

The annual film awards show will take place Feb. 25 at Olympia theater in Paris.

Advertisement

Lost Illusions leads the field of nominees with 15 nominations, including for Best Film. The drama is directed by Xavier Giannoli and stars Benjamin Voisin, Xavier Dolan, Vincent Lacoste and Cécile de France.

Annette, a musical drama starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, follows with 11 nominations, while Aline, a musical dramedy inspired by the life of Céline Dion, is up for 10 awards.

Driver is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Annette, while Léa Seydoux is up for Best Actress for her role in France.

Other nominations include Julia Docournau (Titane) for Best Director and Florian Zeller's The Father for Best Foreign Film.

Best Film

Aline

Annette

Bac Nord

Happening

La Fracture

Lost Illusions

Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

Best Director

Valérie Lemercier, Aline

Leo Carax, Annette

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Xavier Giannoli, Lost Illusions

Arthur Harari, Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Best Actress

Leila Bekhti, The Restless

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, La Fracture

Advertisement

Laure Calamy, Une femme du monde

Virginie Efira, Benedeta

Vicky Krieps, Serre moi fort

Valérie Lemercier, Aline

Léa Seydoux, France

Best Actor

Damien Bonnard, The Restless

Adam Driver, Annette

Gilles Lellouche, Bac Nord

Vincent Macaigne, Medecin de nuit

Benoît Magimel, Living

Pio Marmaï, La Fracture

Pierre Niney, Boite Noire

Here's a full list of the 2022 nominations.

Read More

Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations H.E.R., Drake top nominees for NAACP Image Awards Rebel Wilson to host BAFTA Film Awards in March What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming' trailer shows family reunite
Movies // 2 minutes ago
'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming' trailer shows family reunite
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming," a new film in the "Madea" franchise, is coming to Netflix in February.
Steve Carell, John Krasinski to reunite on new film 'If'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Steve Carell, John Krasinski to reunite on new film 'If'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Steve Carell has joined the cast of "If," a new film directed by and starring his former "The Office" co-star John Krasinski.
Sundance movie review: 'Maika' obnoxiously rips off 'E.T.'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Maika' obnoxiously rips off 'E.T.'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Vietnamese children's film "Maika: The Girl From Another Planet," which screened virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, blatantly copies films like "E.T." and turns them into shrill noise.
Sundance movie review: 'Emily the Criminal' presents Aubrey Plaza as anti-hero we need
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Emily the Criminal' presents Aubrey Plaza as anti-hero we need
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Emily the Criminal," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Aubrey Plaza as a working woman who turns to a life of crime to pay the bills in a thrilling crime story.
'Emergency' cast discusses comedy, racism at Sundance
Movies // 1 day ago
'Emergency' cast discusses comedy, racism at Sundance
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Emergency" stars RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins and Sebastian Chacon discuss how the film, which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, uses humor to address racism.
Sundance movie review: 'Summering' is a winner for both kids and adults
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Summering' is a winner for both kids and adults
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Summering," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, is about four girls approaching middle school who have one last summer adventure. The film itself should appeal equally to kids and grown-ups.
Sundance movie review: 'Resurrection' is an intense, creepy thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Resurrection' is an intense, creepy thriller
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Resurrection" is a shocking thriller that puts Rebecca Hall at the mercy of Tim Roth, but she's more than equipped to fight back.
Tig Notaro: Directing 'Am I OK?' with wife Stephanie Allynne 'a natural progression'
Movies // 1 day ago
Tig Notaro: Directing 'Am I OK?' with wife Stephanie Allynne 'a natural progression'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne discuss their co-directing debut, "Am I OK?," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival Monday.
Sundance movie review: 'Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul' delivers poignant message
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul' delivers poignant message
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The megachurch mockumentary "Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul" also has a profound message about authorities making amends for wrongdoing. Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown shine.
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Sharp Stick" deals with subjects personal to writer/director Lena Dunham, but the film's exploration of them is still troubling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jorja Fox to leave 'CSI: Vegas' in Season 2
Jorja Fox to leave 'CSI: Vegas' in Season 2
Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, dies at age 26
Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, dies at age 26
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Showtime cancels 'American Rust' crime drama after one season
Showtime cancels 'American Rust' crime drama after one season
Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts
Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement