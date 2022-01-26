Cesar Awards: 'Lost Illusions,' 'Annette,' 'Aline' lead 2022 nominations

1/5

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma has announced the nominations for the 2022 César Awards. The annual film awards show will take place Feb. 25 at Olympia theater in Paris. Advertisement

Lost Illusions leads the field of nominees with 15 nominations, including for Best Film. The drama is directed by Xavier Giannoli and stars Benjamin Voisin, Xavier Dolan, Vincent Lacoste and Cécile de France.

Annette, a musical drama starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, follows with 11 nominations, while Aline, a musical dramedy inspired by the life of Céline Dion, is up for 10 awards.

Driver is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Annette, while Léa Seydoux is up for Best Actress for her role in France.

Other nominations include Julia Docournau (Titane) for Best Director and Florian Zeller's The Father for Best Foreign Film.

Best Film

Aline

Annette

Bac Nord

Happening

La Fracture

Lost Illusions

Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

Best Director

Valérie Lemercier, Aline

Leo Carax, Annette

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Xavier Giannoli, Lost Illusions

Arthur Harari, Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Best Actress

Leila Bekhti, The Restless

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, La Fracture

Laure Calamy, Une femme du monde

Virginie Efira, Benedeta

Vicky Krieps, Serre moi fort

Valérie Lemercier, Aline

Léa Seydoux, France

Best Actor

Damien Bonnard, The Restless

Adam Driver, Annette

Gilles Lellouche, Bac Nord

Vincent Macaigne, Medecin de nuit

Benoît Magimel, Living

Pio Marmaï, La Fracture

Pierre Niney, Boite Noire

