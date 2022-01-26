Trending
Jan. 26, 2022

Steve Carell, John Krasinski to reunite on new film 'If'

By Annie Martin
Steve Carell has joined the cast of "If," a new film directed by and starring his former "The Office" co-star John Krasinski. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Former The Office stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski will reunite on the new film If.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Carell, 59, has joined the cast of the upcoming movie, directed by and also starring Krasinski, 42.

Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr. will also join the cast. Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw were previously announced to star.

If is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski will also write and executive produce the film.

The new movie is slated to open in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.

Krasinski confirmed the casting news Tuesday on Instagram with a collage featuring photos of Carell, Reynolds, Waller-Bridge and other cast members.

"Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What... IF," he captioned the post.

Carell and Krasinski played Michael Scott and Jim Halpert on The Office, which aired for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

Carell also stars on the Netflix series Space Force, which was renewed for a second season this month. Krasinski stars in the Amazon series Jack Ryan, which was renewed for a fourth season in October.

