"Downton Abbey: A New Era" star Maggie Smith attends a screening for "The Lady In The Van" during the 59th BFI London Film Festival in October 13, 2015. "Downton Abbey: A New Era" has been delayed to April in the U.K. and May in the U.S. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey: A New Era has changed its release date and will now hit theaters in the U.K. on April 29 and in the U.S. on May 20. The film, which acts as a sequel to Downton Abbey television series on ITV and a 2019 film, was originally set to hit theaters on March 18. Advertisement

The original principal cast, including Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, are set to return, along with new cast members Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

The sequel will follow Violet as she tells her family that she once had a romance with a man before the birth of her son, Robert (Hugh Bonneville). Violet has now inherited a villa in the French Riviera.

The film also stars Jim Carter as Charlie Carson, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Michelle Dockery as Mary Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Edith Crawley, Sophie McShera as Daisy and Lesley Nichol as Mrs. Patmore.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes penned the script and is producing with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Simon Curtis is serving as director.