Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 24, 2022 / 7:10 PM

Tig Notaro: Directing 'Am I OK?' with wife Stephanie Allynne 'a natural progression'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Tig Notaro: Directing 'Am I OK?' with wife Stephanie Allynne 'a natural progression'
Stephanie Allynne (L) and Tig Notaro directed their first feature film together. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tig Notaro said that co-directing the movie Am I OK?, which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival Monday, with her wife, Stephanie Allynne, was like the rest of their work together.

"It seemed like a natural progression," Notaro, 50, said at a virtual Q&A following the screening. "I think we've both reached a point where we prefer to work together than apart."

Advertisement

Notaro previously directed short films, standup specials and television episodes. Allynne, 35, directed one short film in 2016, and Am I OK? is the first feature film for both.

The couple have 1-year-old twins Max and Finn together. They also co-wrote on the series One Mississippi and produced Under a Rock with Tig Notaro together.

"We've kind of done everything but directing together," Allynne said.

Screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz sent Notaro and Allynne her script for Am I OK? In the film, Lucy (Dakota Johnson) comes out to her best friend, Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) for the first time at age 32.

Advertisement

Johnson, 32, said working with Allynne and Notaro together was seamless. Johnson recalled the directors discussing shot selection, lunch and photos of their kids in the same conversation.

"It didn't feel like they had a separate working relationship to their life," Johnson said.

Allynne said she and Notaro approached the coming out scene so it highlighted the intimacy between platonic female friends. Lucy and Jane are lying in Lucy's bed after a night out when Lucy confides in Jane that she's always wanted to kiss a woman.

"This is where they connect in this moment of female friendship and the intimacy when you're in bed together as friends," Allynne said.

Lucy explores her sexual feelings with Britt (Kiersey Clemons), a masseuse at the spa where she works. Notaro said Johnson captured the vulnerability of opening up to a new experience.

"It's so authentic feeling and tender, but also hot," Notaro said.

Allynne said she and Notaro initially asked Pomerantz if Lucy and Jane had romantic feelings for each other. Jane has a fiance, Danny (Jermaine Fowler).

Allynne said they decided to leave Jane and Lucy's feelings for each other ambiguous.

"We didn't shy away from living in that gray space," Allynne said. "They love each other and we're going to stay in that. You can take from it whatever you think."

Advertisement

Johnson said appreciated that Am I OK? was a coming of age story for a woman later in her life.

"I just really liked the idea of a woman in her 30s not having everything figured out already," Johnson said. "I prefer the world in which people are allowed to continue to grow and figure themselves out for their entire lives."

Notaro also appears in the film as the leader of an outdoor retreat. She wears a long gray wig.

"I was trying to channel Patti Smith," Notaro said.

Notaro said she ran into Smith at a Tribeca Film Festival party after filming Am I OK? Notaro showed Smith the picture of herself in costume and said the singer was confused.

"I showed her the picture, she stared at it and she went, 'Okay,'" Notaro said. "Then she said, 'Wait, that's not me.' I said, 'No, it's me. That's why I wanted to show you.'"

Read More

'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique' Amy Poehler, Eva Longoria Bastón share perspectives on Desi Arnaz, Oscar De La Hoya Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul' delivers poignant message
Movies // 5 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul' delivers poignant message
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The megachurch mockumentary "Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul" also has a profound message about authorities making amends for wrongdoing. Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown shine.
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
Movies // 4 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Sharp Stick" deals with subjects personal to writer/director Lena Dunham, but the film's exploration of them is still troubling.
Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent join 'Murder Mystery 2'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent join 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith and many more have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming sequel, "Murder Mystery 2."
Sundance movie review: 'After Yang' is a touching exploration of attachment
Movies // 5 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'After Yang' is a touching exploration of attachment
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The sci-fi film "After Yang" explores a family's attachment to an android, and the grief with which they cope after he breaks down.
Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson in 'Red One' holiday film
Movies // 7 hours ago
Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson in 'Red One' holiday film
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Captain America actor Chris Evans will star with Dwayne Johnson in the Amazon Prime Video holiday action-comedy "Red One."
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' coming in December, teaser released
Movies // 9 hours ago
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' coming in December, teaser released
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Guillermo del Toro's upcoming stop-motion musical adaptation of "Pinocchio" is coming to Netflix in December.
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Evan Rachel Wood said she hopes the documentary, "Phoenix Rising," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, raises awareness for domestic violence advocacy beyond her relationship with Marilyn Manson.
Sundance movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' will make you wish you were
Movies // 18 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' will make you wish you were
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "You Won't Be Alone" is a Macedonian arthouse horror movie, so it was bound to be divisive anyway. If it doesn't work for you, boy is it a chore.
Sundance movie review: 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' is the best of the fest so far
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' is the best of the fest so far
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Writer/director/star Cooper Raiff's "Cha Cha Real Smooth" harkens back to the indie comedies that thrived at Sundance in the '90s, and establishes Raiff as a major talent.
Sundance movie review: 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' an intimate, sometimes indulgent doc
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' an intimate, sometimes indulgent doc
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Part 1 of the Netflix series 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' shows West pound the pavement trying to land a record deal in 2002 New York. He sometimes rants, but mostly shows his sincere and self-deprecating side.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Sundance movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' will make you wish you were
Sundance movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' will make you wish you were
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement