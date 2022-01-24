Trending
Movies
Jan. 24, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' coming in December, teaser released

By Wade Sheridan
Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion version of Pinocchio is coming to Netflix in December. Ewan McGregor, Cate Blancett, Finn Wolfhard and Ron Perlman provide voices. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Guillermo del Toro's upcoming stop-motion musical adaptation of Pinocchio is coming to Netflix in December.

The streaming service made the announcement on Monday alongside a short teaser trailer for the animated feature.

Star Ewan McGregor voices Sebastian J. Cricket in the clip, who tells audiences that he lived inside the heart of the wooden boy before a logo for the film appears.

David Bradley as Geppetto and Gregory Mann as Pinocchio also star along with Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth, Nightmare Alley) is directing with Mark Gustafson. Pinocchio is based on the Carlo Collodi children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, which follows a wooden puppet who comes to life.

Disney is also planning a live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, based on its classic 1940 animated film of the same name. Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans are set to star in the 2022 film with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco providing voices.

